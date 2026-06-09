Marriott expands its India and Nepal footprint

NEW DELHI, 10 June 2026: Marriott International has signed a landmark agreement with CG Hospitality Global to open three new hotels in South Asia.

The agreement will introduce Marriott’s premium hotel brands to key urban, economic and leisure destinations across Nepal and India.

Left to right: Rahul Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of CG Hospitality Global, Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman CG Corp Global & CG Hospitality,

David Marriott, Chairman of the Board, Marriott International Inc, Rajeev Menon, President – APEC, Marriott International &

Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International.

Anticipated to open in 2031 and adding nearly 450 keys to the company’s portfolio, The Ritz-Carlton Kathmandu, The Westin Kathmandu and JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri are poised to become coveted addresses for discerning travellers and residents.

CG Hospitality Global is Nepal’s largest and most diversified multinational conglomerates, with interests spanning hospitality, FMCG, financial services, cement, electric vehicles, telecom, education, infrastructure and real estate, amongst others.

Headquartered in Nepal CG Hospitality Global shares a strong and growing association with Marriott through multiple hospitality developments across the region, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding world-class hospitality experiences in South Asia.

The Ritz- Carlton, Kathmandu, Nepal

Marking the brand’s debut in Nepal, The Ritz-Carlton, Kathmandu will feature 150 rooms, including 30 suites. The hotel will be located just 5 km from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Westin Kathmandu, Nepal

Located just 7 km from Tribhuvan International Airport, the Westin Kathmandu will feature 150 rooms and suites.

JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri, India

JW Marriott Hotel Siliguri will feature 150 rooms and suites, alongside wellness spaces and will be located just 10 km from Bagdogra Airport.

The three-property signing is the latest in a series of milestones reflecting the growing association between Marriott and CG Hospitality Global, including the recent 75 signings and 50 open properties for Series by Marriott in under two years.

Outside of India, CG Hospitality Global and Marriott also opened The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection in the Philippines, marking the debut of the Autograph Collection brand in the country, while CG Developers announced JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central, Dubai’s first JW Marriott-branded residences.

(Source: JW Marriott)