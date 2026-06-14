KUCHING, 15 June 2026: As AI continues to reshape newsrooms around the world, 35 media practitioners from across Sarawak are building the skills needed to harness the technology through the “AI Masterclass: Strategic Usage, Productivity & Efficiency”, a training initiative by Business Events Sarawak’s (BESarawak) in collaboration with the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) and Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) Sarawak Branch.

The masterclass equips practitioners with the knowledge and tools to use AI responsibly and effectively, strengthening the quality, accuracy, and impact of business events journalism.

Through this collaboration, BESarawak, KDJA, and CJA are promoting continuous professional development to support a future-ready media industry and enhance journalists’ ability to report on issues that matter to Sarawak’s development, including the impact of business events.

“The masterclass reflects our commitment to our core value of driving impact together. Continuous learning and knowledge-sharing are essential in building a stronger media ecosystem that supports the growth of the business events industry,” said BESarawak’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jason Tan Chin Foo.

“Equipping media practitioners with emerging technologies is important to ensure stories about business events continue to create meaningful outcomes for communities. It also helps stakeholders better understand the role business events play in advancing Sarawak’s economic growth, knowledge development and long-term aspirations.”

KDJA President Ronnie Teo said journalists should embrace AI as a tool that supports, rather than replaces, professional judgement.

“We need the media community to move beyond ‘churnalism’ and leverage AI to support deeper research, stronger storytelling and more meaningful journalism. AI literacy will help journalists uncover important issues, tell compelling stories, and serve the public interest more effectively,” said Teo.

“We are pleased to collaborate with BESarawak and CJA in providing opportunities for Sarawak’s media practitioners to upskill and stay relevant in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Meanwhile, CJA Sarawak Branch President Nancy Nais said the masterclass was designed to help journalists use AI strategically in their daily work.

“Beyond the technology itself, this masterclass is about investing in the future of our media community. As the industry evolves, journalists need the confidence and skills to use AI effectively while upholding the principles of accuracy, credibility and public trust,” she said.

“By building AI literacy, we are helping media practitioners remain relevant, competitive and better equipped to deliver quality journalism that serves communities across Sarawak.”

With the media playing a vital role in Sarawak’s business events ecosystem, this masterclass forms part of BESarawak’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration and enhance journalistic capacity among industry stakeholders. It also supports Sarawak’s aspiration to become a knowledge-driven destination that embraces innovation and delivers long-term impact through business events.

For more information, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)