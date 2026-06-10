Agoda: Wet season wonder fares

BANGKOK, Thailand, 10 June 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals the most affordable domestic and international flight routes across Asia this wet season.

Based on one-way bookings made between March and May for departures between June and August 2026, Agoda reveals Thailand punches strong on domestic value, with fares on the Phuket-Bangkok route starting from just THB327.

Photo credit: Agoda.

For international routes, Thai travellers can fly from Phuket to Singapore with fares starting at THB 751. Among other Asian markets, South Korea’s Busan to Jeju route leads domestic affordability at THB261, while the Tokyo-Taipei route tops the international chart at THB196.

The wet season in Thailand presents slightly lower temperatures and prompts a desire for value-driven getaways. Agoda’s latest data maps the most affordable domestic and international flight routes of the season, helping travellers make the most of their budgets without giving up on a satisfying holiday experience.

For Thai travellers looking to fly within the country this season, the Phuket-Bangkok route tops the value chart, with fares starting from just THB327. Bangkok has something for everyone, from iconic temples and world-famous street food to lively nightlife and shopping that ranges from luxury malls to open-air markets. June to August also falls during Thailand’s rainy season, when fewer tourists mean airlines tend to offer more competitive fares.

Regionally, South Korea’s Busan-Jeju route leads domestic affordability across all eight surveyed markets, with flights booked from THB261. Other affordable routes include Kuala Lumpur-Penang from THB327, Bangalore-Goa from THB719, Ho Chi Minh City-Tuy Hòa (Phú Yên) from THB784, Fukuoka-Tokyo from THB817, Jakarta-Bandar Lampung from THB1,013, and Taichung-Penghu from THB1,372.

For Thai travellers crossing a border this season, the Phuket-Singapore route presents the headline deal of THB751. It puts Changi Airport within reach. Singapore is also a perennial favourite for Thai passport holders, with visa-free entry, world-class food, and duty-free shopping on offer.

Regionally, the Tokyo-Taipei route tops the international affordability chart from THB196. Other attractive international options include Pekanbaru-Kuala Lumpur from THB523, Kuala Lumpur-Singapore from THB555, Taipei-Osaka from THB1,078, Busan-Fukuoka from THB1,111, Ho Chi Minh City-Kuala Lumpur from THB1,111, and New Delhi-Dhaka from THB1,732.

Agoda Country Director, Thailand and Indochina, Akaporn Rodkong said: “Thailand’s travellers are some of the most value-savvy in Asia, and this wet season’s data reflects that appetite.

Our mission at Agoda is to enable travellers to see the world for less through affordable, accessible flight, accommodation and activity options. With flight and hotel bundles, seasonal campaigns, and coupon stacking all available on the platform, Thai travellers are better equipped than ever to make the most of every trip.”

(Source: Agoda)