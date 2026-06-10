May events lifted Adelaide room rates

SINGAPORE 11 June 2026: Key events helped Adelaide post improved average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR), according to May preliminary data from CoStar, a global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.

Photo credit: CoStar.

May 2026 (year-over-year % change):

Occupancy: 72.7% (-0.9%)

ADR: AUD198.79 (+6.6%)

RevPAR: AUD144.43 (+5.7%)

Adelaide’s performance peaked across the key performance metrics during the Australian Tourism Exchange (Wednesday, 13 May): occupancy (88.3%), ADR (AUD243.62) and RevPAR (AUD215.09). Levels were further helped by the PRECI conference taking place across the same dates.

The night before produced the month’s second-highest levels: occupancy (87.4%), ADR (AUD239.85) and RevPAR (AUD209.60).

These were the only two nights with RevPAR above AUD200.

“Demand grew year over year, but occupancy came in lower as the market absorbed an additional 1.6% of supply,” said STR Regional Director Mathew Burke. “The market is expected to see future occupancy declines as a wave of new supply opens across the city. It will take time for demand to catch up.”

For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

(Source: CoStar)