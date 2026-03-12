Helping special needs travellers





MUNICH, 13 March 2026: With the new inclusive security checkpoint area in Terminal 2 fully operational, the airport is reaching an important milestone in barrier-free, seamless travel.

The first inclusive security checkpoint of its kind in Germany is now open at Munich Airport for passengers with special needs and families with small children.

Photo credit: Munich Airport.

The area creates an environment that meets as many needs as possible. The new control point is fully barrier-free and designed to improve support for passengers with reduced mobility.

The focus is on people, not technology. Instead of an electronic boarding pass reader, an employee personally welcomes travellers and adapts the boarding process to their pace. The Sunflower Initiative, which Munich Airport has been a member of since 2025, was also taken into account in the planning.

The initiative promotes greater understanding, guidance and support to passengers with non-visible disabilities. Families also benefit from the new checkpoint. A bright, friendly design and short children’s films help keep kids relaxed while their parents organise their luggage.

More space and a larger baggage inspection system also ease the control of wheelchairs, walkers, walking aids, and strollers. The new control area will increase the capacity of the central security in Terminal 2 by 400 passengers per hour. All security checks at Munich Airport are the responsibility of the South Bavarian Aviation Authority.

(Source: Munich Airport)