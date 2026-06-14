Airbus and Lufthansa celebrate 50 years

BERLIN, 15 June 2026: Airbus and Lufthansa Group, at the opening of ILA Berlin Air Show, agreed on a series of further cooperative efforts and officially celebrated the 50th anniversary of their partnership, which started with the delivery of the first A300 to Lufthansa in 1976.

“Today, we are working together towards the delivery of the 700th aircraft for the Lufthansa Group, which is scheduled for later this year. This major milestone is just one example of how Airbus and Lufthansa jointly worked on making aviation one of the key industries for Germany”, said Airbus CEO Commercial Aircraft Lars Wagner.

Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr and Lufthansa Group CTO Grazia Vittadini signing the agreement with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and Commercial Aircraft CEO Lars Wagner in the presence of Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the opening of ILA Berlin Air Show.

“As the world’s leading aviation groups, Airbus and the Lufthansa Group share a long-standing, trusting, and very special partnership. Over the past half-century, we have not only taken delivery of more aircraft from Toulouse and Hamburg than any other airline in the world, but have also supported the development of numerous aircraft models as launch customers. We intend to build on this foundation together to advance aircraft technology further and expand Europe’s leading role in the aviation sector”, says Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr.

The Lufthansa Group has been operating all Airbus aircraft families, including the A220, A300, A320, A330/A340, A350 and A380. For several aircraft, Lufthansa was the launch operator, continuously driving innovation forward in commercial aviation. Lufthansa has recently finalised a firm order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft to complement its existing fleet of 43 of the type. In total, Lufthansa has now ordered 75 A350s — including the soon-to-be-delivered A350-1000.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz at ILA, covered several areas. Lufthansa signed a component services agreement covering its entire Airbus A220 fleet, ensuring efficient operation of the smallest member of the Airbus aircraft family across the Lufthansa Group’s airlines.

Airbus and Lufthansa also reaffirmed their commitment to the future of sustainable aviation. Both companies also presented a SharkSkin aircraft coating for the A330 to reduce fuel consumption further.

(Source: Lufthansa Group)