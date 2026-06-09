Air India and THAI codeshare plans

NEW DELHI, 10 June 2026: Air India and Thai Airways International (THAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this week to build on their existing interline agreement and boost connectivity between Thailand and India.

The MoU was signed on 07 June 2026 on the sidelines of the ongoing IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photo credit Air India. AI CEO Campbell Wilson and TG CEO Chai Eamsiri sign MoU.

Air India and THAI intend to enter into a codeshare agreement this year, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, designed to expand travel options for travellers between India and Thailand and deliver enhanced customer value across their respective networks.

The two Star Alliance member carriers intend to place their respective designator codes (‘AI’ for Air India and ‘TG’ for THAI) on each other’s flights between India and Thailand as well as on select international routes from the two countries, providing their customers with convenient access to several destinations across Asia, North America, and Europe. The specific terms governing the proposed codeshare agreement will be announced in due course.



Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, said: “This MoU with THAI brings together two carriers with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to service excellence. It also supports Air India’s broader ambition to strengthen India’s connectivity with the world, offering our customers more choice and greater value.”

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri added: “The MoU with Air India marks a meaningful milestone in our strategy to strengthen the regional connectivity and better serve passengers travelling between Thailand, India and destinations beyond.”

(Source: Air India)