Emirates ready to invest in Berlin and Stuttgart flights

BERLIN, 12 June 2026: Emirates confirmed this week that it stands ready to launch daily services to Berlin and Stuttgart, committing more than EUR100 million annually in operational expenses, staff, airport charges, fuel, and other expenditures, subject to approval from the German Federal Ministry of Transport.

Berlin sits as the political heart of Europe’s largest economy. A city of 3.9 million people, it is home to a thriving start-up ecosystem, a well-established diplomatic community, and a cultural scene that draws millions of visitors each year. Yet its long-haul connectivity has not kept pace with the city’s strong global credentials. According to OAG schedule data, over 85% of Berlin Brandenburg Airport’s international connectivity is concentrated within Europe.

Photo credit: Emirates

Stuttgart faces a comparable gap in long-haul services. The economic engine of Baden-Württemberg, one of Germany’s most export-driven states, remains underserved when it comes to long-haul air connectivity, the very kind of connectivity manufacturers, suppliers, and trading partners depend upon.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark said: “Emirates is ready to bring daily widebody connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart and connect them with our extensive network, backed by substantial investment. These are two of Germany’s most important economic centres, yet both remain underserved in terms of long-haul connectivity. German businesses have told us they need it; the Berlin Chamber of Commerce has called for it; our own data confirms demand; and flights are forecast to be full. Emirates already connects Germany to 50 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australasia that no German airline serves. These are destinations that matter to German exporters, tourism operators, and the millions of travellers looking for more choice and better connections. All we are asking for is the opportunity to serve these cities and their communities, and we remain committed to working constructively with the German authorities to make that a reality and deliver tangible benefits that would be felt across both city regions from day one of our operations.”

Economic impact and job creation

New Emirates routes to both cities would generate hundreds of new jobs. A 2012 study by the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) estimated that a daily Emirates service to both Berlin and Stuttgart would create close to 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. That figure remains broadly consistent today.

Of the 2.36 million passengers carried on Emirates’ flights to and from Germany in 2025, 40% flew between Dubai and Germany, while 60% were connecting passengers, underscoring Dubai’s dual role as a premium destination, a growing source market, and a global transfer hub.

If daily flights to Berlin and Stuttgart were permitted, Emirates would offer convenient one-stop connections for German travellers and businesses in these cities and regions.

Today, Berlin and Stuttgart are connected directly to Dubai exclusively by narrow-body aircraft with limited onboard amenities, and only seasonally. A daily Emirates Boeing 777 service would deliver a step change, not only in passenger experience and comfort, but also in cargo capacity.

Germany logged nearly 1.2 million overnight stays by GCC visitors in 2024, a valuable tourism segment that stays longer, spends more, and has a direct, positive impact on tourism revenues. GCC visitors contributed an estimated EUR2.3 billion to the German economy in 2024 alone. The German National Tourist Board projects GCC visitor numbers will reach 3 million annually by the end of the decade.

Looking ahead

The airline argues that the economic case is clear. Daily Emirates services to Berlin and Stuttgart would create hundreds of jobs, strengthen trade links, open up underserved destinations, and attract high-value tourism.

Emirates believes these services would complement Germany’s existing aviation ecosystem, offering travellers and businesses greater choice and competition on routes where it is needed most.

The airline remains committed to engaging constructively with the German Federal Government and looks forward to the opportunity to bring the benefits of long-haul connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart.

For more information, check: www.emirates.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates).