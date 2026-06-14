Legend of the Seas is ready to sail

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2026: Royal Caribbean has officially welcomed Legend of the Seas, the newest Icon Class vacation, to its fleet ahead of its highly anticipated European debut on 4 July.

After nearly two years of construction in Turku, Finland, more than 1,200 crew members and partners came together for a legendary delivery ceremony led by Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm.

Delivery celebrations on board the Legend of the Seas.

During the celebration, the team recognised the hard work of thousands of engineers, designers, architects and crew members who brought Legend to life, and marked the transfer of ownership from Royal Caribbean to Meyer Turku.

Legend will kick off the summer in Europe with seven-night Western Mediterranean adventures from Barcelona, Spain and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. before heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November, offering a mix of six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean vacations, with each itinerary visiting Royal Caribbean’s top-rated destination, Perfect Day CocoCay.

Legend features record-breaking experiences, including the most dining venues at sea with 28 options; all-new nightlife, edge-of-your-seat entertainment across stage, air, water and ice.

(Source Royal Caribbean)