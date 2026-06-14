AirAsia and Cambodia team up to boost tourism

PHNOM PENH, 15 June 2026: AirAsia Cambodia (KT) and the Cambodia Tourism Board (CTB) have entered into a strategic partnership to boost Cambodia’s tourism growth and elevate the Kingdom’s profile in key international markets, with a strong focus on India and Australia.

The agreement was signed by AirAsia Cambodia Chief Executive Officer, Nam Vissoth and Cambodia Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Kim Minea, witnessed by Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Cambodia Tourism Board Huot Hak.

Photo credit: AirAsia Cambodia. Asia Cambodia Chief Executive Officer, Nam Vissoth (right) and Cambodia Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Kim Minea (left), and Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Cambodia Tourism Board Huot Hak (centre).

Under the collaboration, AirAsia and CTB will jointly invest USD100,000 to co-develop and implement a series of marketing and promotional initiatives targeting travellers from India and Australia.

To bridge the gap in direct routes, the campaigns will actively promote AirAsia’s Fly-Thru via Kuala Lumpur. This connectivity enables seamless transit for travellers from both markets, allowing them to book a single itinerary, skip immigration during layovers, and have their baggage checked through directly to Cambodia. Planned activities include joint digital campaigns, advertising promotions, participation in travel expos, and familiarisation trips for key opinion leaders (KOLs) and media representatives from both markets.

The first joint campaign got underway in May 2026, highlighting Cambodia’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant cities, natural attractions, and unique travel experiences further to strengthen the Kingdom’s visibility among international travellers.

AirAsia Cambodia, Chief Executive Officer, Nam Vissoth, said: “As a Cambodian low-cost carrier, AirAsia Cambodia operates as part of the wider AirAsia X (AirAsia Group) network, committed to making air travel affordable and accessible to all.​ We are dedicated to ensuring every​ Cambodian can fly, a mission that directly drives Cambodia’s long-term tourism vision. Through our convenient Fly-Thru via Kuala Lumpur, we are seamlessly connecting Cambodia to key global markets like India and Australia, allowing international travellers to experience a hassle-free journey with a single itinerary booking and direct baggage check-through to the Kingdom.

“This strategic partnership with the Cambodia Tourism Board represents an important milestone in our shared mission to showcase the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and diverse tourism offerings to the world.”

Cambodia Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Kim Minea added: “Strategic partnerships with international airlines such as AirAsia are essential in strengthening Cambodia’s tourism growth and global competitiveness. Aviation connectivity plays a critical role not only in increasing visitor arrivals but also in shaping international travellers’ perceptions of Cambodia. Through this collaboration, we aim to amplify Cambodia’s positive narratives and showcase the Kingdom as a dynamic, welcoming, and diverse destination. Beyond our world-renowned heritage sites, Cambodia offers vibrant urban experiences, authentic cultural encounters, nature-based tourism, and warm hospitality that deserve greater global recognition.”

(Source: AirAsia Cambodia)