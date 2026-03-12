Be a NATAS world traveller





SINGAPORE, 13 March 2026: Singapore’s largest travel fair is back, taking place from 27 to 29 March 2026 (Friday to Sunday) at Singapore Expo Halls 4 & 5.

The 63rd edition of the NATAS Travel Fair features over 70 travel exhibitors under one roof, representing travel agents and national tourism organisations (NTOs), airlines, cruise operators, hotels and resorts, banks, insurance and other travel-related partners.

Photo credit: NATAS.

National tourism organisations returning to the fair are Brunei Tourism, Sarawak Tourism Board, Taiwan Tourism Administration, and Wonderful Indonesia. Joining for the first time are Mie, Japan, and Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism.

Fair visitors can also look forward to an impressive line-up of stage performances across the three-day fair. Running from 1300 to 1830 on Friday, and 1030 to 1830 on Saturday and Sunday, the back-to-back programme features insightful destination talks and worldwide cultural performances. Continuing its support for Extra·Ordinary People since 2024, NATAS will once again welcome performers from Extra·Ordinary People to the stage daily to showcase their musical and vocal performances.

“We are excited to welcome visitors to another NATAS Travel Fair and invite everyone to become a world traveller with NATAS. With over 40 travel agents ready to advise on holiday planning, the NATAS Travel Fair serves as a one-stop platform for all travel needs. We look forward to connecting with visitors, whether they are seeking ideas for their next holiday destination or answers to their travel queries. The experts in the field are ready to share their first-hand insights,” said NATAS President Steven Ler.

Etiqa Insurance Singapore returns as the Official Travel Insurer for the NATAS Travel Fair 2026, reaffirming its commitment to helping travellers explore the world with confidence. Its comprehensive travel insurance plans cover medical expenses, personal accidents, flight delays and trip cancellations, providing reliable protection throughout every journey. Travellers attending the fair will have access to exclusive promotional offers from Etiqa. Etiqa Insurance Singapore will be located at Booth 4H49 (Hall 4).

Etiqa Insurance Singapore, Acting CEO Claudia Soh commented: “Travel plans do not always go exactly as expected. From flight changes to medical emergencies overseas, unexpected situations can arise. As the Official Travel Insurer for the NATAS Travel Fair, we are committed to making comprehensive and reliable protection easily accessible so that travellers can explore the world with confidence and peace of mind.”

After a successful run as the Official Airline Partner for NATAS Holidays in August 2025, Malaysia Airlines returns as the Official Airline Partner for NATAS Travel 2026. Travellers can look forward to experiencing the airline’s signature Malaysian Hospitality and seamless connections to destinations across the globe.

Visitors at the Malaysia Airlines booth (4H25 – Hall 4) will also have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including limited-edition Malaysia Airlines x Manchester United merchandise and a pair of economy-class return flight tickets to Seoul or Japan.

Malaysia Aviation Group, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business Bryan Foong said: “We are pleased to return as the Official Airline Partner for NATAS Travel 2026, a platform that continues to inspire travellers to explore the world with confidence. As travellers increasingly seek more meaningful and well-curated experiences, Malaysia Airlines remains focused on delivering seamless connectivity and our signature Malaysian Hospitality that supports every stage of the journey. NATAS provides an important opportunity for us to engage travellers at the very start of their travel planning, share inspiration, and enable them to turn their aspirations into journeys that are effortless, memorable, and distinctly Malaysian — from planning to touchdown and beyond.”

The NATAS Lucky Dip returns, with visitors standing a chance to win prizes ranging from everyday essentials and food & beverages to roaming vouchers and airline tickets. Visitors need to spend a minimum of SGD500 at the NATAS Travel Fair and complete a survey to be eligible to participate. Eligible participants can visit the NATAS survey counter at Hall 5.

NATAS Travel Fair acknowledges the support of Singapore Airlines (strategic airline partner), Travel Guide (media partner) and Yoowifi (preferred roaming partner).

Visit https://www.natastravelfair.travel/ for more information about the travel fair. NATAS Travel 2026 will be held from 27 to 29 March 2026, from 1000 to 2130 daily. Admission is free.

(Source: NATAS)