Star Alliance opens LAX Connection Centre

GURUGRAM, India 26 March 2026: Star Alliance opened a new Star Connection Centre (SCC) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), its ninth centre worldwide.

With more than 350,000 passengers connecting between Star Alliance member airlines at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) each year, it is one of the Alliance’s most critical global transfer hubs.

Photo credit: Star Alliance.

Designed to support passengers with tight connections between two Star Alliance member airline flights, SCC proactively identifies customers at risk of missing their onward journey due to their delayed incoming flight and expedites them to their next flight.

For Star Alliance passengers, the experience is simple: a smooth and seamless connection. Behind the scenes, however, teams across Star Alliance member airlines work together to make that possible. Dedicated agents monitor transfer windows using specialised software and step in to coordinate support — meeting passengers at the arrival gate and guiding them swiftly to their next flight.

Star Alliance has operated Connection Centres for more than a decade, supporting both passenger and baggage transfers at key hubs worldwide. In addition to Los Angeles, Star Connection Centres are located in Brussels (BRU), Chicago (ORD), Frankfurt (FRA) and Toronto (YYZ). At the same time, dedicated baggage-focused SCCs operate in Houston (IAH), Newark (EWR), Washington Dulles (IAD) and San Francisco (SFO).

At present, 16 Star Alliance member airlines serve Los Angeles: Air Canada, Air China, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines and United. Together, they operate more than 2,000 weekly flights to over 80 destinations across more than 20 countries.

(Source: Air India)