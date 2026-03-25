Virtuoso recruits Sofitel Ambassador Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, 26 March 2026: Sofitel Ambassador Seoul has been accepted into Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,500 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

Inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of USD35 billion annually, making the network a significant player in luxury travel.

Photo credit: Sofitel Ambassador Seoul.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul joins Virtuoso’s collection of luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide.

These partners, which specialise in client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. Sofitel Ambassador Seoul’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, in Seoul’s Gangnam district, features 403 rooms and suites, 160 serviced residences, and five restaurants and bars overlooking Seokchon Lake.

(Source: Sofitel)