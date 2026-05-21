Air Traffic at HKIA continues to grow in April

HONG KONG, 22 May 2026: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) saw steady growth of air traffic in April, with the airport handling 5.67 million passengers and 34,445 flight movements, representing year-on-year growth of 9.4% and 5.5% respectively.

Cargo volume increased to 423,000 tonnes with a 4.9% year-on-year growth during the month.

HKIA received the Platinum Award at ACI’s Green Airports Recognition 2026.

Overall passenger growth in April was supported by the Easter holiday, with daily passenger traffic peaking on 3 April at over 210,000 passengers. By passenger segment, transfer/transit passengers continued to lead in growth, followed by visitors entering the territory.

By region, most markets expanded in April, led by the Chinese Mainland and Southeast Asia, while the Middle East was the only region to contract amid ongoing conflicts.

Overall cargo growth was mainly driven by transhipment, followed by imports, which recorded year‑on‑year increases of 20.2% and 6.5%, respectively, as the decline in exports narrowed to 0.3% year-on-year. By region, cargo performance was mixed. Growth in Europe and Southeast Asia continued to offset declines in markets such as North America and the Middle East.

For the first four months of the year, passenger volume rose by 13.0% year on year to 22.3 million, while flight movements increased by 5.1% year on year to 135,090. Cargo throughput recorded a 3.7% increase to 1.63 million tonnes compared to the same period of last year.

On a 12-month rolling basis, HKIA handled 63.54 million passengers and 401,240 flight movements, experiencing year-on-year increases of 13.7% and 6.6% respectively. Cargo volume grew by 2.9% year on year to 5.12 million tonnes.

In the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Green Airports Recognition 2026, HKIA’s “HKIA Flood Resilience Studies” project clinched the Platinum Award in the category of over 40 million passengers per annum.

Organised by ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, the Green Airports Recognition aims to promote the best environmental practices to minimise aviation’s environmental impact. The theme of this year’s award is “Climate Change Adaptation”, recognising airports for their outstanding performance in adapting to climate change.

(Source: HKIA)