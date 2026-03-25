BANGKOK 26 March 2026: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel management arm of Dusit International, has joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to embed responsible practices throughout its global operations.

GSTC is a global non-profit organisation that brings together public and private sector stakeholders to advance sustainable tourism practices worldwide. By joining as a member, Dusit becomes part of a global network committed to knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and promoting responsible tourism principles across the industry.

Dusit Thani Maldives implements a range of sustainability initiatives, from solar energy and plastic reduction to coral planting, with guests invited to take part in conservation activities.

Founded in 1949, Dusit International has evolved into a diversified hospitality company spanning hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, real estate development, and hospitality-related services. Today, its portfolio includes 290 hotels, resorts, and luxury villas across 18 countries, representing more than 11,800 rooms under nine distinctive brands.

Central to Dusit’s sustainability strategy is Tree of Life, a group-wide programme that guides responsible growth while creating positive environmental and social impact. Aligned with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Climate Action, Responsible Consumption, and Community Engagement, the framework integrates sustainability across hotel operations, from energy and water efficiency to waste management, employee and guest well-being, and community initiatives.

As part of its commitment, Dusit has introduced property-level energy management systems to improve efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy solutions, including solar photovoltaic installations, are already in place at several properties, including Dusit Thani Maldives, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, Dusit Thani Kyoto, ASAI Kyoto Shijo, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.

Water stewardship is supported by water conservation measures and wastewater treatment systems, with treated water reused for irrigation and landscaping where possible. The group has also introduced measures to reduce single-use plastics, including refillable amenities, reusable water bottles, and more sustainable packaging alternatives.

To address food waste, Dusit applies a three-pronged approach focused on minimising waste during preparation, redistributing surplus food through local partnerships where feasible, and composting organic waste for use in gardens and community projects.

Beyond environmental initiatives, Dusit continues to advance responsible tourism practices. The company joined The Code – The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism – in 2018, integrating preventive measures into its policies and conducting staff training across its hotels in Thailand.

The company has also signed the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Declaration on Illegal Trade in Wildlife, reinforcing its commitment to responsible sourcing and a zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife products.

Community engagement remains a key pillar of the group’s approach. Through initiatives such as Dusit Smiles, a partnership with Operation Smile Thailand, the company has raised more than THB 13 million since 2010, supporting life-changing surgery and care for over 750 children in Thailand.

“Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration across the travel ecosystem, and it is important that we continue to learn, evolve, and engage with respected organisations helping to shape the future of responsible tourism,” said Dusit International Group CEO and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee Chanin Donavanik. “Joining GSTC marks an important step in our journey as we expand internationally. Through Tree of Life, we aim to create meaningful, long-term value for the destinations and communities we serve.”

For more information, visit: dusit-international.com

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International).