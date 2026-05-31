Lufthansa upgrades more destinations to Allegris

SINGAPORE, 1 June 2026: Starting 25 October, Lufthansa will fly to 11 additional new Allegris destinations, including direct services to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore

New Allegris destinations are flagged to fly from Frankfurt and Munich during the upcoming winter timetable, featuring enhanced premium cabin amenities and in-flight service.

Photo credit: Lufthansa Group.

New destinations and increased frequencies will also be introduced on the Lufthansa Group airlines: SWISS, ITA Airways, Brussels Airlines, Discover Airlines, Edelweiss, and Eurowings.

All new winter destinations are now available for bookings as the airline focuses more than ever on a premium service experience. Following the introduction of the new in-flight service on all long-haul flights in early May, the number of destinations where passengers can experience the new Allegris cabin will increase significantly starting this coming winter. The new cabin interior was introduced in 2024 and is available to passengers in all classes.

Lufthansa will fly to 11 new destinations in winter 2026/27 with Allegris on board. From Frankfurt, new long-haul routes will include Vancouver (Canada), Houston (US), Denver (US), Atlanta (US), Detroit (US), San José (Costa Rica), Seoul (South Korea) and Kuala Lumpur. Lufthansa will offer the new nonstop service to Malaysia’s capital five times a week starting 25 October.

With the launch of flights to Kuala Lumpur, Lufthansa Airlines is strengthening its network in Southeast Asia and focusing on growth in a dynamic region. The new Boeing 787-9, one of the most modern and efficient aircraft in the Lufthansa fleet, will be deployed on this route, featuring 287 seats in three classes and the new Allegris cabin – just as it will on flights from Frankfurt to Chennai (India) starting in March.

From Munich, the new “Allegris destinations” are Singapore (starting in late October), Washington (US) in March 2027, and Cape Town (South Africa).

In addition, Lufthansa will increase weekly frequencies on several high-demand transatlantic routes this winter: This includes routes from Frankfurt to Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), San José (Costa Rica), Bogotá (Colombia), Lagos (Nigeria), and Hyderabad (India), as well as from Munich to São Paulo (Brazil), Mexico City, Johannesburg (South Africa), and Washington (US).

SWISS

SWISS is further expanding its offerings in the 2026/27 winter schedule and, for the first time, is adding a destination in southern India — Bengaluru (India) — to its route network. At the same time, SWISS is bringing the new long-haul experience SWISS Senses to Johannesburg (South Africa) and Shanghai (China) this winter on the Airbus A350.

ITA Airways

ITA Airways will launch a new seasonal direct route from Rome-Fiumicino to Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) for the 2026/27 winter season. This marks the airline’s first foray into the Central American market and further expands its route network on the continent. ITA Airways’ upcoming winter schedule will also be supplemented by two new routes that were already introduced during the current summer season: the Rome-Fiumicino–Houston (USA) and Rome-Fiumicino–London Heathrow (UK) routes.

Brussels Airlines

On 3 June, Brussels Airlines will launch a new route between Brussels and Kilimanjaro (Tanzania). This route was originally planned only as a summer service, but due to strong demand, Brussels Airlines will continue the flights through the winter. Between 28 October and 16 December, the airline will fly to Kilimanjaro once a week, and between 19 December and 21 February, two flights are scheduled per week.

Discover Airlines

Starting in winter 2026/27, Discover Airlines is expanding services to include two new destinations in Morocco. Starting in late October, the holiday airline will connect Frankfurt with the coastal city of Agadir and offer the only direct connection from Munich to the historic royal city of Fès in the northeast of the country. In addition, the airline is continuing the successful expansion of its Nordic offerings and will include flights to Ivalo in Finnish Lapland in its winter schedule for the first time. From mid-December to mid-April, the holiday airline will operate a weekly direct flight from Munich to Finland’s northernmost region.

Edelweiss

Due to strong demand for flights to Scandinavia, Edelweiss will further expand its service to Finland and Norway. In addition, the season to Luleå (Swedish Lapland), which was newly added last year, will be extended. Additional flights to all three countries are in the planning stages and will be announced in the coming weeks. Furthermore, due to demand, capacity will be increased to the Canary Islands, Faro, Bilbao, Seville, and Mallorca.

Eurowings

Eurowings, Germany’s largest holiday airline, is strategically expanding its offerings in the 2026/27 winter schedule to include high-demand European routes. From Berlin, the Lufthansa Group airline—as the market leader at the German capital’s airport—is particularly strengthening its service to European cities and Nordic winter destinations. New additions to the winter schedule include a route from Berlin to Kuusamo in Finnish Lapland. Eurowings is also increasing frequencies on existing routes to Rovaniemi and Kittilä (both in Finland). Furthermore, Eurowings is continuing the expansion of the “Capital Express” from Berlin: The route to Rome will launch on 2 November and flights to London Heathrow (UK) will also be offered during the winter. From Düsseldorf, Eurowings is extending its service beyond the summer season and will offer year-round flights to Madrid (Spain) in the future.

All destinations in the 2026/27 winter flight schedule are now available for booking.

(Source: Lufthansa Group)