Royal Caribbean schedules Singapore homeport season

SINGAPORE, 23 March 2026: Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas will once again homeport in Singapore, offering cruises in Asia in 2027.

From October 2027 to March 2028, families and friends can choose from three to 10-night vacations from Singapore, sailing to the beaches, cities and cultures of Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan with the convenience of starting and ending their holiday in one of Asia’s best-connected hubs.

Photo credit: Royal Caribbean—Quantum of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific Chad Grospe said: “With these 2027-28 holidays, we’re building on the strong demand we’ve seen over past seasons — from three and four-night getaways to longer adventures that connect vacationers to spectacular landscapes, cuisines, and cultural wonders around Asia. Whether it’s a multigenerational family holiday or a getaway with friends, it’s all about making memories together.”

Highlights of the 2027-28 season

Guests can experience the ultimate weekend escape with three and four-night getaways through Southeast Asia’s most captivating destinations, savouring the world-renowned street food of Penang’s historic George Town and unwinding on the sun-soaked shores of Phuket.

Those looking for more time away can choose between four- and five-night adventures to the sun-soaked shores of Phuket, Thailand, or a 10-night cruise that extends to Bangkok, Thailand.

There are also 10-night cruises to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Hong Kong, as well as bucket-list destinations in Japan such as Tokyo, Nagoya, and Kobe.

(Source: Royal Caribbean)