Vietjet wins AirlineRating awards

SINGAPORE, 23 March 2026: Vietjet has once again been recognised by AirlineRatings with two major accolades for 2026: “World’s Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier” and a place among the Top 10 “World’s Best Low-Cost Airlines”.

The recognition comes as Vietjet continues to expand its presence in Singapore, with the newly announced service to Nha Trang, among connections to Vietnam’s Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

According to AirlineRatings, the awards are based on measurable criteria for onboard service. Vietjet was recognised for its competitive fares, customer-focused innovation, and products designed to meet different traveller needs.

The airline has held the title of “World’s Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier” since 2018 and has remained consistently ranked among the world’s leading low-cost airlines. This reflects a long-term strategy focused on delivering value, enhancing the travel experience, and expanding access to air travel for millions of passengers each year.

Vietjet continues to expand its international network across Asia-Pacific and beyond, operating a modern fleet and offering year-round promotions on routes linking Vietnam with Singapore, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and other markets.

(Source: Vietjet)