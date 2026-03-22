MATTA Fair names RHB Bank official bank partner

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 March 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) confirms RHB Bank will return as the Official Bank Partner for the upcoming MATTA Fair in April 2026.

The MATTA Fair April 2026 will take place from 3 to 5 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. Widely recognised as Malaysia’s largest consumer travel fair.

Photo credit: MATTA. Show time exclusive promotions, financial solutions and travel privileges powered by RHB Bank.

Occupying a total exhibition space of 40,820 sqm across 10 halls, the fair will feature over 2,000 booths from 330 participating organisations, including 210 tour and travel agencies offering a diverse range of travel packages.

Visitors can engage with six National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), 11 local State Tourism Organisations (STOs), 63 hotels and resorts, 11 theme parks, and 28 other travel-related service providers. This creates a comprehensive and dynamic platform for discovering new destinations and experiences.

The continued partnership with RHB reflects a shared commitment to making travel planning more accessible, seamless and rewarding, while supporting the wider growth of Malaysia’s travel and tourism industry. Visitors can look forward to a range of exclusive promotions, financial solutions, and travel privileges offered by RHB Bank at the fair, on Level 1 (Domestic Hall) and Level 2 (International Hall).

“Travel is about destinations, the joy of discovery and the excitement of new countries and cities. We partnered with RHB because they value the wonders of travel. Through this valued collaboration, we make travel more accessible, more convenient and rewarding,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

“Our fairs always set the tone for our members, providing them with the opportunity to present their best travel products directly to the travelling public. Every travel package and experience showcased at the fair is offered by licensed travel agents and tour operators, assuring travellers that they are booking with trusted and accountable professionals,” he added.

RHB Banking Group Managing Director of Group Community Banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo said: “RHB Bank continues to strengthen its presence in the travel and hospitality segment through tailored financial solutions for travellers and travel agencies. These include the Multi Currency Debit Card/-i, which supports 34 currencies with zero foreign conversion fees and seamless integration with mobile wallets, as well as travel-focused credit cards with airport lounge access and rewards. RHB Travel Plus further supports the travel sector with a suite of products and benefits tailored for travel agencies.”

During the fair, visitors who make travel purchases with RHB Visa Cards/-i can enjoy exclusive savings of up to MYR4,000 with our dedicated travel partners — including Corporate Information Travel, Golden Destination and MITRA Tours and Travel.

In addition, RHB Bank offers flexible instalment plans of up to 0% interest, allowing customers to break down large-ticket purchases into affordable monthly payments. Fairgoers who spend their RHB Visa Cards/i will also be entitled to redeem exclusive travel merchandise and stand a chance to win a Luxury Hotel Voucher worth MYR5,000.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 3, 4 and 5 April.

Visitors can take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the South Entrance basement in MITEC, MITI basement, MATRADE open parking, Kompleks Mahkamah KL open parking, The MET basement, MET 1 basement and MET 9 open parking.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my.

(Source: MATTA)