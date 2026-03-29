MATTA Fair: Macao Favourite Destination

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 March 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) confirms Macao as an International Favourite Destination at the upcoming MATTA Fair in April 2026.

Taking place from 3 to 5 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre MITEC Kuala Lumpur, the Fair continues to serve as Malaysia’s largest consumer travel fair, connecting visitors to global destinations and reinforcing MATTA’s commitment to driving industry growth.

Now in its 58th edition, MATTA Fair will occupy a total exhibition space of 40,820 square metres across 10 halls at MITEC. The Fair will feature 2,043 booths from 330 participating organisations, including 210 tour and travel agencies offering a diverse range of curated travel packages. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage with 6 National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), 11 State Tourism Organisations (STOs), 63 hotels and resorts, 11 theme parks and 28 other travel-related service providers, making the fair a comprehensive space for discovering new destinations and experiences.

International tourism continues to show strong recovery and growth. Macao welcomed 3.65 million visitor arrivals in January 2026, maintaining the same level as the year 2025. International arrivals stood at 278,000, marking a robust 15.5% annual increase, with Malaysian arrivals surging by an impressive 52.3%. Hotels’ occupancy rate of 91.6%, underscoring the strong demand and sustained momentum in Macao’s tourism recovery.

At the same time, Malaysia is ambitiously targeting 47 million international arrivals under Visit Malaysia 2026, with current projections of 44 to 45 million visitors. These figures highlight the growing appetite for international travel among Malaysians and reinforce MATTA’s role in supporting outbound tourism.

“Malaysians are natural explorers, and outbound tourism remains an important part of the industry’s ecosystem. Welcoming Macao’s return as the International Favourite Destination at the MATTA Fair reflects the growing interest among Malaysians to rediscover world-class destinations that offer culture, entertainment, gastronomy and unique experiences. We want every visitor to feel the excitement of planning their next adventure, knowing that the world is waiting with open arms,” said MATTA Vice President of Research and Technology Mohd Hizzat Mohd Shah.

“Macao being featured for the second consecutive year as the International Favourite Destination at the upcoming MATTA Fair is an outstanding opportunity to drive more visitor flows from Malaysia, one of our priority markets in Southeast Asia. We will make full use of this premier platform to showcase Macao’s ‘tourism +’ offerings and present a range of special travel products tailored to Malaysian travellers,” said Macao Government Tourism Office Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission. (Open from 1000 to 2100 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my.

(Source: MATTA)