Bangkok Airways sets out 2026 vision

BANGKOK, 30 March 2026: Bangkok Airways is adopting a cautious stance for 2026, focusing on maintaining profitability and operational balance after delivering a broadly stable performance in 2025.

While continuing to advance its long-term strategic vision, the airline remains committed to expanding its fleet, enhancing airport infrastructure, and driving sustainable growth.

Photo credit: Bangkok Airways. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited, led by President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, together with Vice President – Finance Leelapat Leelahavanich, and Director – Key Accounts & Ancillary Product, Komkrit Ngamwongwirot, recently announced the company’s vision and business direction for 2026 under the theme “Leading Aviation with Responsibility, Delivering Services with Sustainability.”

According to Puttipong, passenger traffic is projected to remain steady at approximately 4.3 million in 2026, while the airline is targeting an improved passenger load factor of 80%, up from 76% in 2025.

The average ticket price is expected to hold at THB4,200 per flight. Meanwhile, the airline plans to operate around 48,000 flights, a slight 2% reduction year-on-year, with available seat capacity forecast to decrease by 5% to 3.3 billion seat kilometres.

“The 2026 target reflects a careful review of route performance and cost structure. Routes that generate consistent returns have been retained, while underperforming or loss-making routes have been reduced or discontinued. Some routes that previously showed strong potential have seen demand shift following the pandemic, prompting a more selective approach to network planning,” said Puttipong.

He noted that while the targets were set at the end of 2025, the outlook remains largely unchanged. However, the airline continues to monitor developments in the Middle East and may adjust its strategy if the conflict is prolonged. In the short term, fares will rise by around 15-20% from 1 April due to higher fuel costs.

According to Puttipong, the European inbound market, a key segment for the airline, performed strongly, growing by 12.8% in 2025. Ministry of Tourism and Sports data reflects a steady inbound demand to Thailand.

To avoid security risks and disruptions in the Middle East, travellers are shifting to alternative routes, particularly direct flights from Europe. Domestic demand is also expected to strengthen during the Songkran holiday.

As of 16 March 2026, bookings for April to September increased by 1% year-on-year, with the second quarter down 3% but the third quarter up 9%, indicating mixed yet gradually improving passenger demand trends.

The airline’s route network in 2025 covered 25 routes, including 17 domestic and eight international. It serves 19 destinations — 11 in Thailand and eight overseas destinations. Overall, Bangkok Airways reported operating 48,856 flights in 2025, up 2% year-on-year, while passenger numbers declined 2% to 4.226 million. The passenger load factor fell four percentage points to 76%, and passenger revenue decreased 3% to THB17,596 million. Samui remained a key route, accounting for 65% of passenger traffic (+4%) and 61% of flights (+7%), with an 83% load factor (down 2%). Meanwhile, domestic and international routes saw traffic decline by 11% and 18%, with load factors at 72% (-8%) and 55% (-6%), respectively. Total revenue reached THB26,067 million, with a net profit of THB3,580.3 million.

For airport infrastructure, the company will start the Samui Airport Improvement Project in Q2 2026 to increase capacity to 6 million passengers, expand the number of gates to 11, enlarge commercial space to 4,000 sqm, and add 40 check-in points. The project will be completed in 2030.

At Trat Airport, the 2,000-metre runway extension is complete. A new taxiway and three parking stands for jet aircraft are under construction and should be ready within a year.

As per the fleet expansion plan, the airline expects to operate 22 to 26 aircraft in 2026. The current fleet comprises one Airbus A320, 11 Airbus A319s, and 10 ATR 72-600s. Twelve additional ATR 72-600s have been ordered, with the first two deliveries scheduled for Q4 2026 and the remainder through 2028.

Puttipong reaffirmed Bangkok Airways’ ESG commitment for 2026. Environmentally, the airline advances its “Low Carbon Skies by Bangkok Airways” initiative, piloting Sustainable Aviation Fuel, improving fuel efficiency, and promoting recycling, aiming for Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

On the social front, the airline remains committed to developing its people and supporting communities across five dimensions: Economy, society, education, environment, and health, guided by the philosophy “Care for People, Grow Together.” In governance, the airline maintains high standards, earning top ESG and cybersecurity ratings, while enhancing product quality, partnerships, and sustainability reporting.

As per 2026 sales and marketing priorities, the airline’s Director – Key Accounts & Ancillary Product, Komkrit Ngamwongwirot, noted that the company’s website generates 26% of ticket revenue, with the remaining 74% across BSP agents, OTAs, call centres, and codeshare partners.

By region, Europe leads with 40.3% of revenue, followed by Thailand and ASEAN at 33.5%, the Americas at 8.2%, North Asia at 6.7%, Australasia at 4.6%, South Asia at 3.6%, and the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa together at 2.6%.

Key strategies for 2026 include proactive international sales targeting markets with high inbound demand to Thailand and strong purchasing power, such as Russia, the Middle East, Europe, and high-growth markets like Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, China, and India, the latter two benefiting from visa-free access.

The airline will strengthen direct connectivity through API, NDC, and ‘direct connect’channels to meet a growing consumer preference for metasearch platforms and OTAs. It continues joint marketing campaigns and its partnership with Kayak to boost global visibility and bookings.

Airline partnerships will support new international routes, particularly from Europe, in collaboration with Thai Airways International, LOT Polish Airlines, and Condor, ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers and their baggage. Integrated travel insurance will be offered directly through the website following agreements with Muang Thai Insurance and Allianz Partners Thailand.

(Source: Bangkok Airways)