AI shores up SriLankan Airlines sales

DELHI, 30 March 2026: SriLankan Airlines has recorded a revenue increase following the implementation of an AI and Machine-Learning (ML) powered Origin and Destination (O&D) revenue management platform.

The system enables dynamic pricing and smarter inventory optimisation, while delivering a superior passenger experience across all sales channels through real-time seat availability and predictive analytics.

SriLankan Airlines recorded a revenue increase following the implementation of its AI- and ML-powered Revenue Management System. This project earned the Growth Catalyst Award at the Outperformer Customer Awards 2025, presented by PROS, and the Silver Award in the AI and Data Science category at the National Project Management Excellence Awards 2025, presented by the Project Management Institute Sri Lanka Chapter.

SriLankan Airlines, Head of Revenue Management Kshanaka Saparamadu commented: “Embracing the latest revenue management technology is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation and digital transformation. With the introduction of PROS Revenue Management Advantage and Amadeus Revenue Availability and Active Valuation, we are not only refining our current processes but also positioning ourselves for long-term success in modern airline retailing, ensuring we stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.”

Powered by PROS’ AI-driven Revenue Management Advantage (RMA) and Amadeus Revenue Availability and Active Valuation (RAAV), the platform leverages AI algorithms and ML models to improve alignment of capacity and demand, optimise premium seat allocation and respond swiftly to market shifts.

Industry benchmarks show that O&D-based revenue optimisation models typically deliver a 3%-5% increase in passenger revenue, underscoring the new revenue management system as a key driver, among other strategic factors, to the 13% growth recorded by SriLankan Airlines during the first three quarters of the 2025-2026 financial year.

This initiative has not only enhanced SriLankan Airlines’ agility, scalability, and competitiveness in a dynamic global aviation market but also strengthened collaboration among the pricing, demand, and flight analyst teams, earning two awards in the process. It was recognised with the Growth Catalyst Award at the Outperformer Customer Awards 2025 in Las Vegas by PROS, as well as the Silver Award in the AI and Data Science category at the National Project Management Excellence Awards 2025 in Colombo by the Project Management Institute Sri Lanka Chapter.

As SriLankan Airlines continues its modernisation journey, the new integrated revenue management platform will significantly improve its global market position, its ability to attract and retain high-value connecting passengers, and its competitiveness in the global aviation landscape.

(Source: SriLankan Airlines)