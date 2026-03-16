InterContinental returns to Manila

MANILA, 17 March 2026: IHG Hotels & Resorts is bringing back one of its iconic luxury brands to the Philippines with the signing of the InterContinental Manila.

Scheduled to open in 2032, the 212-key hotel will mark InterContinental’s return to the Philippines capital after more than 15 years.

Photo credit: IHG. Exterior rendering of InterContinental Manila.

InterContinental Manila will be located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) – also known as Global City or The Fort – a 240-hectare master-planned district that has transformed from a former military base into Metro Manila’s most modern business hub. BGC is home to the Philippine Stock Exchange, leading multinational corporations, and some of the country’s tallest landmarks.

The hotel will offer an all-day dining restaurant, a signature speciality restaurant, a bar, and versatile meeting and event spaces; a ballroom, function rooms, and meeting rooms. For relaxation and wellness, the property will feature a fully equipped health club and spa, along with an outdoor swimming pool and a poolside bar.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Korea, Vivek Bhalla said: “The InterContinental brand has a storied history in Manila, having first opened in the city in 1969, and for 46 years it was a symbol of luxury and a hotel icon.”

IHG is partnering with Keyland Corporation, Philippine Realty and Holdings Corporation and Greenhills Properties Inc to bring InterContinental back to Manila.

InterContinental Manila will join a global portfolio of more than 240 IHG hotels and resorts, alongside a growing pipeline of two properties for the brand in the Philippines and 104 hotels globally. This year, InterContinental will celebrate its 80th anniversary.

(Source: IHG)