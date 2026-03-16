MH extends suspension of Doha flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 March 2026: Malaysia Airlines has extended the temporary suspension of its Doha (DOH) services until 20 March 2026, following an escalation in military strikes in the Persian Gulf.

The Doha service was initially suspended from 28 February 2026 due to airspace closures affecting the region. The airline said in a statement that it continues to closely monitor the situation through ongoing risk assessments and relevant Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) before resuming operations.

Photo credit: Image generated by Gemini AI.

The airline is also increasing widebody capacity between Asia and Europe to support onward journeys and reunite families, with direct flights operating on alternative routes that avoid affected regions.

All other services, including Jeddah (JED) and Madinah (MED) in Saudi Arabia, London (LHR) and Paris (CDG), continue to operate as scheduled.

In travel advisories, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) recommends citizens defer non-essential travel to several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and the UAE.

The airline recommends that passengers update their contact details via the “My Booking” portal on its website to ensure timely notifications.



(Source: Malaysia Airlines)