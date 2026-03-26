Fliggy goes live with bookings via AI

HONG KONG, 27 March 2026: Chinese online travel platform Fliggy — the travel division of Alibaba Group — confirms that following a trial period, its AI interface is now able to process bookings.

This has been made possible through the use of parent company Alibaba’s consumer-facing application Qwen App, which is available to users in China and experienced over 200 million AI-native shopping orders during the recent Chinese Spring Festival campaign.

As a result, during the Spring Festival period, Fliggy’s overall AI orders increased by 800% — with attraction ticket bookings proving the most popular use case and orders soaring more than 24-fold. Meanwhile, conversion rates for air, train and attraction tickets have become comparable to those of OTAs with decades of experience.

Fliggy Chief Technology Officer Alex Chen comments: “After launching a suite of AI travel‑planning products in 2025, our AI interface has moved closer to fulfilment, evolving from planning support to enabling actual booking fulfilment.

“Alibaba’s AI-native application, Qwen, can now integrate core services across Alibaba’s ecosystem — including Fliggy, Taobao, Taobao Instant Commerce, Alipay and Amap. Leveraging this capability, Fliggy is leading the shift: consumers can now use natural language to ask the AI to complete travel bookings on their behalf, while travel is increasingly integrated into more lifestyle scenarios, such as shopping, food delivery, and booking cinema tickets.

“Already consumers are moving from using AI just for search to actually using AI to execute tasks — we are pleased to see that dozens of forward-thinking destinations and major travel brands have already partnered with Fliggy to explore potential AI collaborations to be a part of this shift.”

Late last year, Fliggy adopted a multi-agent approach to building AI-powered products to prepare for the shift from ‘online travel agencies’ to ‘omni-intelligent travel agents’.

About Fliggy

Fliggy was founded in 2016 and is one of China’s leading travel platforms. The company provides merchants with a B2C platform that reaches consumers directly, and also distributes products through B2B channels.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group. As such, travel suppliers selling via Fliggy benefit from the vast user base of the Alibaba ecosystem, including an active consumer base in China of over 1 billion users and its digital infrastructure, efficiency tools, and vast marketing reach.

(Source: Fliggy)