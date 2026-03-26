Asians ready to embrace adventure travel

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 MARCH 2026: Asia is emerging as one of the most powerful regions in adventure travel based on a new report from the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).

Backed by EF Adventures and CBI, Asia’s outbound “Open to Adventure” travel segment represents an estimated USD424 billion market, nearly one-third of the world’s total adventure travel economy.

Based on the latest research, 72% of Asia’s international outbound travellers fall into the “Open to Adventure” category, which means they’re willing to incorporate cultural exploration, nature-based experiences, and active discovery into their trips, even when adventure is not the primary motivator. These findings challenge long-standing perceptions of Asian travellers and highlight a growing preference for more immersive and meaningful travel.

“Adventure travel in Asia is no longer about a single activity or adrenaline-driven pursuit,” said ATTA Director of Research and Knowledge Heather Kelly. “What we’re seeing instead is a large and diverse audience that is open to discovering destinations through culture, landscapes, and meaningful experiences. That openness dramatically expands the opportunity for destinations and tourism businesses.”

The report also underscores the economic impact of this market. On average, Asian travellers spend approximately USD366 per night and more than USD2,200 per trip, with a significant portion of that spend benefiting local businesses, guides, and community-based tourism experiences.

“The Asian outbound traveller is incredibly curious,” said ATTA’s President Gustavo Timo. “They’re looking for experiences that feel meaningful, whether that’s exploring landscapes, connecting with local culture, or discovering new perspectives. Destinations that design journeys around those elements will resonate strongly with this audience.”

Travellers’ interest in sustainable and responsible tourism is rising, demonstrating a growing preference for locally owned businesses, community-focused cultural experiences, and destinations that prioritise environmental stewardship.

“Sustainability is increasingly intertwined with how travellers define a meaningful trip,” said ATTA Regional Director for APAC Hannah Pearson

“When you look at a USD424 billion adventure-oriented travel market coming out of Asia, the trends become clear: Travellers want authentic cultural experiences, nature-based exploration, and opportunities to travel in ways that feel responsible and enriching.”

Globally, outbound adventure travel is valued at USD1.6 trillion, with Asia playing a significant role in that growth. As Asian travellers continue to seek immersive, culturally rich, and sustainable

experiences, understanding this evolving mindset may be key to capturing one of the most dynamic travel markets of the next decade.

For more information about the ATTA, visit www.adventuretravel.biz.

(Source: ATTA)