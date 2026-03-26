AirAsia Move wins citation

SINGAPORE, 27 March 2026: AirAsia MOVE has been named ‘Digital Innovator of the Year’ at the Aviation Festival Asia Awards 2026.

The accolade, presented at the ceremony on Wednesday, recognises the platform’s pivotal role in transforming the digital travel booking landscape in the region.

AirAsia MOVE team led by Lim Ben-Jie, Chief People & Partnerships Officer (right), accepted the award from Sohail Ali, Aviation Consultant and AFA Award presenter (middle) at Aviation Festival Asia Keynote Stage on Wednesday.

Aside from being a travel platform that offers access to over 700 global carriers and more than a million hotels, MOVE is powered by enhancements to its AI-driven AskBo chatbot, a refreshed user interface, and offerings such as MOVETIX, its global live-events ticketing platform and the Easy Cancel feature.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said: “Being recognised alongside industry leaders like Qatar Airways and Changi Airport Group reinforces our position at the forefront of travel innovation. With over 15 million monthly users, we are encouraged by this award to continue providing affordable travel, enabling our guests to favour discovery for less. This is a testament to the hard work of our Allstars and the trust of our partners, guests and those who voted for us.”

MOVE’s next phase will emphasise social discovery, enabling users to find trip inspiration through content and booking it all seamlessly in one place.

(Source: AirAsia Move)