Ethiopian teams up with Marriott Bonvoy

SINGAPORE, 30 March 2026: Ethiopian Airlines Group and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel programme, announced a strategic partnership last week that gives travellers more opportunities to earn and redeem points and miles across both hotel stays and flights.

Photo credit: Ethiopian Airlines.

Eligible members of Marriott Bonvoy and ShebaMiles, Ethiopian Airlines’ loyalty programme, can convert ShebaMiles into Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays, upgrades, and more, as well as Marriott Bonvoy points to ShebaMiles to book flights.

Members can also choose whether to earn Marriott Bonvoy points or ShebaMiles when staying at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

This collaboration marks a key partnership for Marriott Bonvoy with a leading African airline, connecting Ethiopian Airlines’ network of over 145 destinations with Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations worldwide.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Vice President of Marketing, Rahel Assefa, commented: “The partnership we have established with Marriott Bonvoy is part of our ongoing efforts to advance our vision of enhancing the ShebaMiles member travel experience while diversifying our service offerings. Through this new partnership, our ShebaMiles members will have greater opportunities to earn and redeem their miles through access to Marriott Bonvoy’s global network of hotels across multiple touchpoints and destinations in Africa and around the world. Ethiopian Airlines remains committed to building strategic partnerships with various stakeholders that enhance our service offerings and enable us to exceed our customers’ expectations continually.”

Ethiopian Airlines now enables ShebaMiles members — and Marriott Bonvoy members who convert points to ShebaMiles — to access flight redemptions and cabin upgrades across 25 Star Alliance partner airlines serving more than 1,150 destinations. ShebaMiles members can convert miles to Marriott Bonvoy points at a 2:1 ratio.

Marriott Bonvoy members can convert points to ShebaMiles at a 3:1 ratio and will receive a 5,000 bonus ShebaMiles for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points transferred in a single transaction. On eligible stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties, members can earn up to 2 ShebaMiles per US dollar spent, or earn Marriott Bonvoy points as usual.

(Source: Ethiopian Airlines)