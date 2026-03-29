StarDream Cruises sails to 50 destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE 30 March 2026: StarDream Cruises offers a series of two and five-night itineraries to more than 50 destinations across Southeast Asia and East Asia, including Japan and South Korea.

With the most ships sailing across Asia, including the flagship Genting Dream under Dream Cruises, as well as Star Navigator and Star Voyager under Star Cruises — travellers can embark from various Asian cities.

StarDream Cruises Brand Showcase — unveiling key 2026 highlights, with Colin Au, CEO & Executive Director (6th from right), Michael Goh, President (5th from left), and tourism board partners from across Asia.

In celebration of Dream Cruises’ 10th anniversary this year, the cruises will feature new acts, including K-pop group KIIRAS, Amotti from Physical: 100, and Chef Tommie Lee (aka French Papa) from Culinary Class Wars Season 2.

Adding to the celebration lineup, Forever Broadway — a collaboration with Broadway Asia International, conceived in New York’s iconic Broadway, the world’s most celebrated stage for musical theatre — will debut on Genting Dream in June 2026.

The cruise line introduces two iconic brands — StarCruises and Dream Cruises — each offering a distinct experience that honours the legacy of their predecessors while elevating the standard for world-class cruising in Asia.

(Source: StarCruises).