Charlotte joins Etihad’s network

ABU DHABI, 26 March 2026: Etihad Airways has begun scheduled operations to North Carolina in the US, with its inaugural flight arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on 20 March, operated by an Airbus A350-1000.

The new service connects the Charlotte region and communities throughout North Carolina and the broader Southeast in the US to Etihad’s global network, supporting both passenger and freight connectivity and providing access to key destinations across India and Asia.

Photo credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The airline provided no details of the frequency or schedule, possibly due to the constant threat from Iran’s drone and missile attacks on the Gulf countries, which have caused almost daily airspace closures and flight delays at aviation hubs in the UAE and Qatar.

However, advance timetable information indicates that the airline is scheduling four weekly flights from Abu Dhabi on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Flight schedule (subject to change)

EY15 departs Abu Dhabi (ABU) at 0335 and arrives in Charlotte (CLT) at 1040.

EY16 departs Charlotte at 1500 and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 1255.

(Source: Etihad plus additional reporting)