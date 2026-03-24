Skål International Bangkok strengthens its legacy 

BANGKOK, 25 March 2026: Founded in 1956, Skål International Bangkok has long stood as one of Asia’s most respected hospitality and tourism networking clubs.

As Club No 153 within Skål International, it continues to play a pivotal role in connecting industry leaders while adapting to a rapidly evolving professional landscape.

Today, the club is actively modernising its approach.

The club is expanding its reach through social media and digital engagement to attract a new generation of members while maintaining its strong foundation of industry relationships.

Skål members gather over lunch at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit

A legacy of global connection

Skål International traces its origins back to 1932 in Paris, when a group of travel professionals, including agents, hoteliers, airline representatives, railway executives and cruise operators, came together following a Scandinavian familiarisation trip. This spirit of friendship and collaboration led to the formal establishment of Skål International in 1934, with Paris as Club No 1.

Across Asia, the movement has grown steadily; today, the associations have 12,500+ members in every major city (300+) in the world. Jakarta, Club No 13, remains the oldest in the region, while Bangkok Club No 153 has become one of its most dynamic and influential chapters.

Monthly networking with impact

Skål Bangkok hosts its regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month, except in April, when it is closed due to the national Songkran holiday. These gatherings, a mix of lunches and evening cocktail events, provide a platform for meaningful connections, business development and knowledge exchange among tourism professionals.

A recent lunch event, held at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit — President James Thurlby (3rd right) next to Secretary Jennifer Ferris, with Vice President Andrew J Wood (1st left) and Hyatt Regency General Manager Sammy Carolus (2nd left), with club members

Hosted at the renowned Spectrum venue on the 29th floor, the event combined exceptional hospitality with panoramic city views, reinforcing its reputation as one of Bangkok’s premier networking experiences.

Hotels frequently use these occasions to showcase new concepts, menus and service innovations. This has created a friendly yet spirited sense of competition among participating properties, ultimately enhancing the experience for members.

Strong sponsor support

A key strength of Skål Bangkok lies in the continued support from its sponsors. Their contributions help reduce event management costs while ensuring members enjoy high-quality food and beverage offerings at each gathering. This collaborative model allows the club to maintain accessibility while delivering consistently high standards.

Looking ahead: Regional and global engagement

While the core unit of Skål remains the individual club, members are also connected through a wider network of regional and international events.

The upcoming Skål Asia Congress will take place in Macau from 11 to 14 June at the Grand Lisboa Palace, bringing together industry leaders from across the region.

Globally, the annual Skål World Congress remains the organisation’s flagship event. The 2026 Skål World Congress will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 5 to 10 October 2026, continuing the tradition of rotating destinations and reinforcing Skål’s commitment to international collaboration.

A club for the future

As the tourism and hospitality sector continues to evolve, Skål International Bangkok is positioning itself at the intersection of tradition and innovation. By leveraging digital platforms, expanding its outreach and maintaining its strong community ethos, the club is ensuring its relevance for decades to come.

For hoteliers, travel professionals and tourism entrepreneurs, Skål Bangkok remains a unique platform for connecting, collaborating and growing within a trusted global network.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based travel writer and former hotelier who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades in the international hospitality industry, he has held senior leadership roles with leading hotel groups. He is widely recognised for his expertise in tourism and hospitality across Asia.

A long-standing member of Skål International, Andrew has served as a Director and has uniquely held the presidency at most levels of the organisation, including Past President of Skål Asia, National President of Skål Thailand, and twice President of Skål International Bangkok. He is a recipient of Skål’s Order of Merit, the President’s Award and the organisation’s highest honour, Membre d’Honneur.

He writes extensively on tourism trends and is widely published across international travel and hospitality media.

(Source: Your Stories — Skål International Bangkok)