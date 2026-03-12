Club Med Borneo opens bookings





SINGAPORE, 13 March 2026: Club Med confirms reservations for the Club Med Borneo, Malaysia, will officially open on 24 March.

Located on the shores of Kuala Penyu, a 90-minute drive from Kota Kinabalu International Airport, the resort will welcome its first guests this November.

Photo credit: Club Med.

As Club Med’s second Malaysian property following Club Med Cherating, this new destination is poised to be the brand’s first large-scale, sustainably built BREEAM-certified beach resort in Asia Pacific.

Club Med Borneo is also easily accessible as a drive-to destination from Brunei International Airport (approximately a four-hour car transfer).

Club Med President and CEO Stephane Maquaire highlighted: “The opening of Club Med Borneo represents a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. This is our second resort in Malaysia and is nestled in a destination that continues to spark the imagination and curiosity of travellers across time and around the globe.”

The resort features 400 rooms, including 39 Collection Suites that offer enhanced privacy and elevated aesthetics for the discerning travellers.

The Mutiara Exclusive Collection space: For a more secluded stay, this dedicated oasis offers a “resort within a resort” experience. Guests enjoy a private lounge, an exclusive swimming pool, and the Bayu Bar, an intimate setting designed for quiet, upscale sophistication.

F&B experiences

The Alam: The main buffet restaurant featuring four distinct dining atmospheres, serving a global tapestry of international and local flavours.

The Laut: An upscale gourmet destination paired with its own refined bar.

The Pasir: The resort’s social heart, where expert mixologists craft tropical cocktails.

Family paradise: Club Med’s signature, comprehensive Kids’ Club facilities cater to ages 4 months to 17 years.

(Source: Club Med)