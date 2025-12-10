World Masters Golf arrives in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 December 2025: Golfasian and Go Golfing will organise the inaugural edition of the Malaysia World Masters Golf Championship, to be held from 22 to 28 November 2026 in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

This new addition to Asia’s calendar of international amateur golf tournaments will bring together golfers from around the world for a week of championship play, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories.

Photo credit: Golfasian Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

The tournament will be staged across four of Malaysia’s premier golf courses:

Tropicana Golf & Country Resort – a 27-hole layout with lush fairways and modern clubhouse facilities, perfect for kicking off the week in style.

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club is renowned for its immaculate conditioning, fast greens, and reputation as one of Asia’s top-ranked courses.

Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course) – a former host of the Malaysian Open, offering an actual test of skill amid beautiful tropical scenery.

Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (East Course) – one of Asia’s most prestigious venues, home to past LPGA and European Tour events.

Players will be based at the Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, offering a contemporary retreat in the heart of the city, with easy access to the courses and evening entertainment.

“Golf has a special way of bringing people together, and Kuala Lumpur is the perfect stage for it,” said Golfasian Managing Director Mark Siegel. “Malaysia combines top-tier golf with incredible food, culture, and hospitality. The courses are world-class, the people are welcoming, and the camaraderie we see at these events reminds us why we love this game.”

Echoing that sentiment, Go Golfing, CEO Peter McCarthy added: “The Malaysia World Masters brings together golfers of all ages and handicaps for a celebrated week of competition and friendship. Better still, players are welcomed and looked after better than tour professionals. The hospitality, organisation, caddies, functions and entertainment – it’s all first class.”

The tournament welcomes men and women aged 35 and over, with divisions based on age and handicap. Each day’s play is professionally managed, with live leaderboards, daily prizes, and an atmosphere that’s equal parts competition and celebration. Off the course, golfers can look forward to welcome and awards dinners, social events, and the chance to experience Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant nightlife and cuisine.

The Malaysia World Masters will attract golfers worldwide with strong support from golfers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, the UK, the US, plus the Middle East and

Registration is now open at www.malaysiagolftournament.com