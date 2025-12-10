Thomas Cook India expands forex outlets

MUMBAI, 11 December 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel forex services company, has expanded its network with the opening of its first outlet in Varanasi.

This newly launched outlet broadens the company’s access to five forex outlets across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. Official opening of the Varanasi forex store.

Located in Nadesar, the store offers strong city-centric accessibility positioned to serve both local customers and the significant inflow of inbound and NRI travellers visiting the spiritual capital.

Varanasi sees a high volume of foreign tourists, especially during the winter season, and the new outlet aims to support them with its comprehensive forex services and an exclusive inaugural offer of zero transaction fees.

In addition, the store will serve a broad customer base across Varanasi and nearby cities such as Bhadohi and Jaunpur, creating a strong catchment area for Thomas Cook India’s Foreign Exchange business.

Key customer segments include Varanasi’s large student population travelling overseas, holidaymakers, and foreign nationals seeking currency exchange.

Currency: 26 global destination currencies;

Overseas Remittances: Thomas Cook Forex’s Send Money Abroad covering over 120 countries;

Prepaid Travel Cards: Partners with Mastercard and Visa; specifically for holidays, includes a Borderless Travel prepaid multi-currency card in 12 global currencies.

Thomas Cook Foreign Exchange – India ka Forex Specialist serves over 1 million customers annually through its website, FX Now app, call centre at 1800-2099-100, and 125+ Forex stores located across 69 metros and tier 2 to 4 cities/towns pan India.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Executive Vice President – Foreign Exchange, Deepesh Varma, said: “Varanasi is one of India’s most vibrant spiritual and cultural hubs, witnessing year-round demand from travellers, with a significant number of international tourists. The city also serves as a thriving education centre, home to renowned institutions like Banaras Hindu University and several colleges, resulting in a large student population.

With a significant number of students travelling overseas for higher education and exchange programs, combined with the holidaymakers travelling to international destinations and a steady influx of tourists, Varanasi represents a high-potential source market for our forex services.

“Our new outlet is designed as a one-stop forex hub, offering convenient access to trusted and seamless foreign exchange solutions right in the heart of the city. We’re excited to bring our full range of innovative solutions, including our Borderless Travel, Study Buddy Cards, and mobile-first forex services, to serve our customers in the region.”

Thomas Cook Forex serves 1000+ corporate clients, 1 million+ active Forex prepaid card users, and over 1 Lakh students studying overseas, using the company’s fee and other remittance services. Thomas Cook operates 23 counters at leading airports in India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

(Source: Thomas Cook India)