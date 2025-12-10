BANGKOK, 11 December 2025: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation, a prominent real estate and land-development company in the Philippines, to operate ASAI Camaya Coast.

The property is a new 150-key lifestyle hotel set to open in 2029 within the expansive and fast-evolving 20 million sqm Camaya Coast development in Mariveles, Bataan.

The signing ceremony for ASAI Camaya Coast was held recently at Baan Dusit Thani, Bangkok. (From left): Detlef Skrobanek, Group Director of Technical Services, Dusit International; Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International; Siradej Donavanik, Vice President – Development (Global), Dusit International; Manuel Carlos L Ilagan Jr, President, Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation; Luis Carmelo H Valenzuela, Vice President of Finance, Camaya Coast; and Ronel C Sunga, Strategic Business Unit Head – Hotels, Camaya Coast.

The signing marks a strategic milestone for Dusit as it continues to grow its presence in the Philippines, introducing its ASAI Hotels brand to one of the country’s fastest-rising destinations for domestic tourism and short-break escapes from Metro Manila – just four hours by car or approximately 90 minutes via the Manila–Camaya ferry.

According to the Provincial Tourism Office, Bataan welcomed 1,237,611 visitors in 2024 — a 41.16% increase from the previous year, driven by the province’s rich WWII heritage, scenic beaches, and growing eco-tourism appeal. Against this backdrop of rising demand, and supported by new leisure offerings, residential communities, entertainment facilities, and infrastructure upgrades such as the upcoming Camaya Airport, the Earth & Shore-led Camaya Coast development is well-placed to attract even more domestic and international travellers to the region.

At the heart of this evolving landscape, ASAI Camaya Coast will become the first ASAI Hotels-branded property within a large-scale, master-planned seaside development. The hotel will offer convenient access to vibrant dining and retail areas, outdoor activity hubs, a water park, an 18-hole golf course, expansive event spaces, and the township’s signature white-sand beach and crystal-clear waters.

Building on the brand’s early success in urban destinations such as Bangkok, Thailand, and Kyoto, Japan – and reflecting ASAI’s focus on compact yet thoughtfully designed rooms, energising social spaces, and locally inspired dining and immersive cultural experiences – the new property promises to deliver a relaxed, creative, and community-driven environment tailored to millennial-minded travellers seeking meaningful coastal stays.

Camaya Coast’s natural environment is also central to its sustainability-led vision. A significant portion of the development is being preserved as natural forest, home to fruit trees, orchids, and wildlife, including wild goats, wild boar, and exotic birds. This nature-first approach aligns closely with Dusit’s sustainability framework, Tree of Life. It will support ASAI’s ability to curate eco-friendly activities inspired by the locale and its verdant surroundings.

“Camaya Coast is one of the most compelling leisure destinations emerging in the Philippines today, and we are delighted to introduce ASAI Hotels to this dynamic setting,” said Dusit International. Chief Operating Officer Gilles Cretallaz.

“With visitor arrivals in Bataan showing robust growth, and with the township set to benefit from expanded infrastructure and improved connectivity, we see tremendous long-term potential for creating memorable guest experiences rooted in community, culture, and the natural environment. ASAI Camaya Coast will bring a fresh, vibrant energy to the destination, and we are deeply grateful to Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation for their trust and partnership.”

Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation, President, Manuel Carlos L Ilagan Jr, said: “We see Camaya Coast as a game-changing development for Bataan, and we are proud to welcome a hospitality group that shares our passion for creating memorable, community-centred destinations. Dusit’s distinctive Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and ASAI Hotels’ youthful, energetic approach will complement the natural beauty and vibrancy of Bataan, while supporting our goal of shaping Camaya Coast into a welcoming seaside township that business and leisure travellers, multigenerational families, and long-term residents can enjoy for generations to come. We look forward to a strong and successful collaboration.”

Dusit is already well established in the Philippines, where it currently operates five properties, including Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. The company is now preparing for continued expansion with several new openings planned from 2026 onwards. These include Dusit Hotel Greenhills Manila, an upper-upscale property atop the landmark 50-storey Primex Tower; Plaza de Zamboanga – Dusit Collection, which will revive a classic Leandro Locsin-designed hotel under Dusit’s luxury boutique brand; and the first Dusit Princess hotels in the country at Lipa and Cebu City. Additional properties, including ASAI Oslob Cebu and dusitD2 Residences Cebu City, are scheduled to follow in 2027.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts, and luxury villas includes nearly 300 properties operating under nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1949, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

For more information, visit dusit-international.com

About Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation

Earth and Shore Leisure Communities Corporation (ESLCC) is a Real Estate developer overseeing three major landholdings totalling 2,000 hectares in the Province of Bataan, Philippines. Its flagship development, Camaya Coast, integrates residential communities with tourism and commercial projects.

For more information, visit www.camayacoast.com

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International).