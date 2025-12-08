GOA, India, 9 December 2025: Uzbekistan Airways resumed flights between Tashkent and Goa, India, last week, promising renewed connectivity and deeper engagement between the two destinations.

The airline last flew the route on 26 March 2025 and temporarily paused the service during its six-month summer timetable.

Photo credit: Goa Tourism. Uzbekistan Airways returns to Goa.

Goa’s tourism leaders welcomed the return of scheduled flights, saying it reaffirms India’s west coast beach destination’s growing appeal as a preferred international destination.

The inaugural flight arrived on 3 December at Manohar International Airport, Mopa (GOX) from Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport (TAS), Uzbekistan, with 121 passengers on board.

Goa’s Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A Khaunte, commented: “The reinstated connection with Uzbekistan strengthens Goa’s international connectivity and adds momentum to our efforts to expand into new global markets. This renewed link opens fresh opportunities for travel and engagement between our destinations, making travel between our regions even more seamless.”

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, added: “This renewed connection reflects the trust global partners place in Goa’s tourism potential. It strengthens our outreach efforts and allows visitors from Uzbekistan to experience Goa’s culture, festivals, and unique offerings with greater ease.”

The restored service enhances travel convenience for visitors from Uzbekistan and strengthens opportunities for cultural exchange, leisure travel, and future tourism collaborations. It also aligns with Goa’s continued efforts to broaden its international reach through sustained partnerships and targeted global promotions.

Scheduled twice weekly on a Wednesday and Sunday, the airline deploys a 150-seat A320 to serve the route. Flight time is four hours and 25 minutes. Fares on the popular online booking service Kayak start at USD639 round-trip for December 2025 searches.

Flight schedule

HY429 departs Tashkent (TAS) at 0750 and arrives in Goa (GOX) at 1245 (Wednesday and Sunday).

HY430 departs Goa (GOX) at 1405 and arrives in Tashkent (TAS) at 1800 (Wednesday and Sunday).

(Source: Goa Tourism and Kayak — flight details)