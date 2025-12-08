WA travel survey: Singaporeans are big spenders

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2025: Singaporeans are heading back to Western Australia in record numbers — and they’re travelling differently, spending more, and seeking more meaningful experiences than ever before.

According to the latest International Visitor Survey (IVS), Western Australia welcomed 117,000 Singapore visitors in the year ending June 2025 — 9% above pre-pandemic levels and 18% higher than last year.

Photo credit: Tourism Western Australia.

Singapore is now WA’s top-performing Asian market and its second-largest international market overall, contributing AUD413 million in visitor spend.

Survey highlights

Singaporeans are travelling with more intention

Holiday travel accounts for 60% of visits, but there’s also a substantial share of VFR (28%) and business travel (14%). Notably, solo travellers make up 43% of Singapore arrivals, followed closely by families (25%) and couples (17%) — signalling a diverse mix of travel motivations.

Demand for premium, experiential travel rises

Singapore travellers spent an average of AUD3,531 per visitor — up 52% from the last year, placing them among WA’s highest-value markets. They’re gravitating towards good food, outdoor escapes, coastal relaxation, and boutique experiences, with 22% venturing beyond Perth to regions like Margaret River and Australia’s Southwest.

WA’s tourism rebounds

International visitation to WA reached 941,000 visitors, up 15% year-on-year, outpacing national growth and affirming the state’s global appeal.

A packed calendar

Upcoming events: United Cup 2025, HoopsFest, SailGP, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, Taste Great Southern, FRINGE World Festival, and Perth Festival.

(Source: Western Australia)