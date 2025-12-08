Jetstar confirms new route to Sri Lanka

SYDNEY, 9 December 2025: Jetstar will take off for the first time from Australia to Sri Lanka in August 2026 with the launch of the only direct low-cost service from Melbourne to the South Asian nation’s capital, Colombo.

Effective 25 August 2026, Jetstar will become the first Australian airline to operate this route, flying three times a week between Melbourne and Colombo and offering more than 100,000 low-fare seats annually.

Jetstar’s Boeing 787-8 is ready to fly to Sri Lanka in 2026.

Upgraded aircraft

This year-round service will be operated by Jetstar’s fleet of 11 widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners, which will be progressively upgraded from early next year to overhaul both the economy and business class cabins.

The interior refit includes more than doubling the number of business class seats and installing Wi-Fi so customers can stream entertainment to their own devices.

The addition of a new lie-flat crew rest area, allowing flights of up to 16 hours, will open the door to even more incredible long-haul destinations in the future. The first of the upgraded aircraft is due to touchdown in Melbourne in late March 2026.

Fare deals

Ticket deals for the new flights have been on sale since 8 December 2025. A 24-hour Route Launch Sale quotes one-way fares between Melbourne and Colombo starting at AUD315 at jetstar.com.

The launch of Melbourne-Colombo flights follows a major expansion since 2023, which added 26 new routes and welcomed 13 new aircraft.

2025 has been a standout year, with 14 new routes announced – nine of them international – with more exciting growth plans in the coming years.

This year, the Melbourne-based carrier is also celebrating 10 years of operating domestically from Melbourne’s T4, having carried more than 50 million customers through the terminal.

Holiday peak travel

The new route announcement comes as Jetstar prepares for its biggest Christmas ever. Jetstar is forecast to carry a record of almost 6 million passengers across its Australian, New Zealand, Japan and international network throughout December and January. This includes a record 1.7 million passengers flying through Melbourne alone across the southern hemisphere’s summer peak.

Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully said the airline’s Melbourne-Colombo route will give Australians a new, direct and affordable way to travel to Sri Lanka.

“Colombo is an incredible destination, and from August next year, we’re excited to be making it easier for Aussies to experience everything the beautiful country of Sri Lanka has to offer.

“This new route out of our home base of Melbourne is part of a huge growth phase for Jetstar. We’ve added new destinations, more aircraft, and we’re continuing to expand our international network to give travellers even more choice and opportunities to take off for less.”

Melbourne Airport Chief Executive Officer, Lorie Argus, welcomed Jetstar’s new flights to Sri Lanka as the airport and airline celebrate 10 years since the opening of Terminal 4.

“We’re thrilled to see Sri Lanka, one of the region’s fastest-growing destinations, become Jetstar’s 10th international destination from Melbourne.

“More Jetstar flights mean more legendary low fares – making it easier than ever for Victorians to explore this part of the world for leisure or to visit family and relatives.

“We’re marking a major milestone as we celebrate a decade since Jetstar moved into its home at Terminal 4, and it’s fantastic to see how our partnership has strengthened. A decade on, we’re proud to be Jetstar’s largest hub.”

Flight schedules: From 25 August 2026

