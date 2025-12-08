TransNusa boosts domestic flights

JAKARTA, 9 December 2025: TransNusa closes 2025 by introducing four new scheduled direct domestic flights to international tourist destinations in Indonesia.

Ticket sales for the four new domestic routes began last week, while flights on all four routes will start on 15 December.

Datuk Bernard Francis: TransNusa focuses on increasing connectivity between international tourist destinations in Indonesia.

Services will be introduced from Bali to Lombok and Bima, the latter known for its natural beauty and as a gateway to Pantai Pink, famed for its pink sands and clear waters.

In addition, TransNusa will launch new direct flights between Sorong and Timika, and between Sorong and Manado.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, said the new routes would provide increased connectivity and more travel options for both domestic and international tourists.

“Our focus will increase direct flight to destinations that are world-renowned for their unique and stunning landscape and natural offerings,” said the airline CEO, adding that Lombok, home to Mount Rinjani National Park, offers one of Indonesia’s most iconic volcanic landscapes with sweeping treks, waterfalls and panoramic views.

Bima’s Pantai Pink is a rare natural wonder with pink-hued sands and crystal-clear waters, a hidden gem for beach lovers and photographers.

Sorong serves as the gateway to Raja Ampat, famed for its rich coral reefs and rare marine species. At the same time, Timika provides access to Jaya Wijaya Mountain and supports a robust community tied to Indonesia’s most significant gold mining operations.

Flight schedules

Bali-Lombok

TransNusa’s flight from Bali to Lombok will operate twice daily beginning Monday, 15 December.

The TransNusa flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 0730 and arrive in Lombok International Airport at 0755, with the return flight departing Lombok at 0825 and arriving in Bali at 0905.

The second TransNusa flight will depart Bali at 1555 and arrive in Lombok at 1650, with the return flight departing Lombok at 1720 and arriving in Bali at 1805.

Bali-Bima

TransNusa’s flight from Bali to Bima will begin on 15 December.

For the first week, the airline will operate four flights from Bali to Bina on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Starting 22 December, flights from Bali to Bima will increase to daily.

The flight will depart Bali from the Denpasar International Airport at 0935 and arrive 1035 at Bima’s Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport.

The return flight will depart Bima’s Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin Airport at 1100 and arrive at Bali’s Denpasar International Airport at 1210.

Sorong-Timika

TransNusa’s scheduled flights from Sorong to Timika will also begin on 15 December with four weekly services on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The flight will depart from Sorong’s Domine Eduard Osok International Airport at 1050 and arrive in Timika’s Mozes Kilangin Airport at 1210. The return flight will depart Timika at 1240 and arrive in Sorong at 14.00.

Manado-Sorong

Also effective 15 December, TransNusa will operate scheduled flights from Manado to Sorong four times weekly — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The flight will depart Manado’s Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 0800 and arrive in Sorong’s Domine Eduard Osok International Airport at 1020. The return flight will depart Sorong at 1430 and arrive in Manado at 1450.

(Source: TransNusa)