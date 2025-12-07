Postscript: The Blue Jasmine Train trip

BANGKOK, 8 December 2025: There are journeys we expect to enjoy and journeys that quietly reshape us — the Blue Jasmine began as a prestigious rail adventure across Thailand, yet it became something far more intimate and unexpectedly emotional.

It’s been over a week since the end of the journey. Having caught up on my other work, a few final words that I have wanted to share.

The night the train slept, but I did not

Day Eight of Nine

My most emotional moment came not from a temple or mountain view but in a softly rocking sleeper carriage somewhere in the dark countryside. Everyone else was fast asleep. The wheels hammered gently below, the carriage creaked, and the train breathed in its own slow rhythm. Yet I remained wide awake, glowing like a little lighthouse as I tapped away on my iPhone, trying desperately to meet publication deadlines.

Perhaps it was exhaustion, maybe the stillness, or the dawning realisation that our journey was nearing its close. In that long night, as the countryside slipped past unseen, the emotional weight of the past days began to settle around me. What had started as a travel assignment was becoming something much more profound.

Dawn Arrival in Bangkok: Day Nine

Photo: At sunrise, the Blue Jasmine rolled into Bangkok.

The city was slowly waking, its skyline washed in pale gold. We disembarked quietly at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station, aware that the end was approaching but reluctant for it to feel final. There was a soft, reflective mood among us, a recognition that something extraordinary had unfolded during our time together.

A River of light and memories

That evening, we boarded a small boat from the pier beside the Royal Orchid Sheraton and drifted with the Chao Phraya River current as dusk settled over Thailand’s capital. There is something about water that amplifies emotion. The reflections, the movement, the shimmering light all combine to deepen whatever the heart is feeling.

Dinner cruise boats gently glided by like illuminated liners. Hotels glittered along the banks. Iconsiam, the popular riverside Mall, shone like a jewel. The Grand Palace radiated quiet dignity.

Then came Wat Arun, rising in extraordinary blue and purple light, unlike anything I had ever seen. The colours danced across the surface of the water – dark and bottomless below – yet sparkling like gemstones above. It felt dreamlike, as if the river itself were preparing us for the final chapter of our journey.

Siri Sala: The farewell that became a memory

Our final evening took place at the beautiful Siri Sala Private Thai Villa, and it quickly became the emotional heart of the entire trip. There was no formality, just warmth, comfort and the kind of easy conversation that only develops when people have truly travelled together. Cocktails were generous, laughter effortless, and stories flowed freely.

It was during this dinner that the depth of our connection became unmistakable. In his farewell remarks, the GM shared that members of his team told him they had never seen a group bond so quickly or so intensely. They genuinely believed we had travelled together before.

When he explained that this was our first journey as a group, they were astonished by how strong the bonds were, and there were quiet tears among the team as we said our farewells. What began as a respectful, slightly formal relationship had gradually transformed into something warm and friendly, shaped by shared experiences and the gentle rhythm of journeying side by side.

And the passengers also felt the same about the service team. More than one wiped away a tear. A few leaned in close, sharing chairs, unwilling for the night to slip away too quickly. The air was filled with a soft ache, the kind that comes only when something meaningful is nearing its end. For nine days, we had been strangers. By the final night, we were more like a travelling family.

More than a journey

Travel writing often focuses on landscapes, cuisine and curated experiences, and the Blue Jasmine offered all of these in abundance. But beneath the polished descriptions lies a quieter truth.

This journey became more than a movement from one destination to the next. It became a shared story, written by the people who travelled together. A story shaped by early mornings, long days, unforgettable sights, late-night conversations, a river glowing in the dusk, and one final dinner where emotions were allowed to sit openly at the table.

Some journeys stay with us because of what we see. Others, because of how they make us feel. The Blue Jasmine did both. Somewhere in the rhythm of the rails, the reflections along the Chao Phraya and the laughter at Siri Sala, the journey settled quietly into my heart.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born, long-time resident of Thailand. A former hotelier, he has more than 40 years of experience in hospitality and travel. He is a graduate of Napier Edinburgh University and a past Director of Skål International, serving as Past President of Skål Asia, Skål Thailand, and twice as President of Skål Bangkok. He arrived in Thailand in 1991 and has worked for some of the country’s most prestigious hotels, including the Shangri-La and the Royal Cliff Group. A writer, travel journalist and author, Andrew contributes to leading publications worldwide, sharing insights on tourism trends across Asia and exploring key Travel and Tourism issues across the Asia Pacific region.