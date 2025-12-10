Sabah welcomes charters

TAWAU, Sabah, 11 December 2025: Sabah welcomed a Loong Air charter flight from Shenzhen to Tawau on 6 December carrying 143 passengers and marking the first time an international airline has operated directly to Tawau.

Jointly chartered by Shenzhen Kanghui Travel Service Co Ltd. and Huan Ya Holidays (under Guangzhou Hailang International Travel Service Co Ltd), the charter series schedules four departures from Shenzhen on 6, 10, 14, and 18 December to meet strong year-end travel demand in southern China for trips to Sabah.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Dr Andi MD Shamsureezal bin Mohd Sainal (3rd left), welcoming passengers arriving on Loong Air’s Shenzhen-Tawau route.

All flights depart from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

Sabah’s Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Dr Andi MD Shamsureezal bin Mohd Sainal, was on hand at Tawau Airport to welcome the arriving passengers as the state continues to strengthen ties with the Chinese travel market.

“We are pleased to welcome visitors from China, and even within a short charter series, the interest shown in Sabah, particularly Semporna’s world-class marine environment and high-end island resorts, is very encouraging.

“We value this cooperation with our China travel partners and look forward to expanding opportunities that support Sabah’s tourism growth,” he concluded.

According to Sabah Tourism Board (STB) data, China remained Sabah’s most significant international source market, with 534,975 arrivals from January to September 2025, reflecting strong growth and surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Currently, Sabah is connected to seven Chinese cities via Kota Kinabalu: Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, and Fuzhou.

Sabah Tourism Board’s Chief Executive Officer, JulinusJeffrey Jimit, said the charter series complements STB’s efforts to strengthen Sabah’s market presence in China.

“These flights offer valuable insights into demand from southern China as we refine strategies for 2026. STB will continue working closely with travel agents and airlines to improve connectivity and ensure Sabah remains visible and competitive.

The Shenzhen charter series is expected to bring more than 1,300 visitors to Tawau and Semporna.

Their itineraries include stays at high-end island resorts and boutique water villas such as Kapalai Water Villas, Mataking Reef Resort, Mabul Water Bungalows, White Sands Resort, Sipadan Kapalai Dive Resort, Pom Pom Island Resort and other premium overwater accommodations.

Many visitors will also stay in Semporna town to enjoy its seafood offerings and embark on island-hopping trips to Mabul, Kapalai, Mataking, Pom Pom, Pandanan and the surrounding marine park islands.

Shenzhen Kanghui Travel Service Co Ltd General Manager, Wang Tao, said the charter reflects strong demand for Semporna.

“Semporna continues to attract Chinese travellers. Malaysia’s stable environment, visa-free arrangement and diverse tourism offerings make it a natural choice for this charter service,” he said.

Huan Ya Holidays Chief Executive Officer Liao Lina said the company has operated in the Malaysian tourism market for more than 20 years and in Tawau and Semporna for 16 years.

“We are committed to providing quality travel services. Through close cooperation with local resorts and travel agencies, we have ensured strong support for this charter programme.

“Following the Shenzhen series, there is a plan to introduce a year-round Hong Kong-Tawau charter service in 2026 to bring more visitors to Tawau and Semporna,” she noted.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)