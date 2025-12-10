MU opens Shanghai – Buenos Aires route

SHANGHAI, 11 December 2025: China Eastern Airlines (MU) inaugurated its new Shanghai–Auckland–Buenos Aires route last week, with full fifth-freedom rights for passenger and cargo traffic.

The first flight from Shanghai to a major South American city carried 282 passengers. It opens a new “southbound corridor” across the Pacific and offers an alternative to traditional routes via Middle Eastern, European, or North American airlines.

Photo credit: MU. Check in for the 25-hour journey to Buenos Aires.

The journey, which previously took 30 hours, is now reduced to roughly 25 hours. China Eastern Airlines operates the route with Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft.

Flight MU745 (Shanghai–Buenos Aires) will depart on Mondays and Thursdays, while MU746 will return on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Before departure, China Eastern Airlines hosted a brief inaugural ceremony at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which featured Argentine-themed decor and commemorative gifts.

Beyond a new air corridor, the route links three continents under fifth-freedom rights. China Eastern Airlines can handle passenger and cargo transfers in Auckland without aircraft change, facilitating trade among China, New Zealand, and Argentina.

(Source: China Eastern Airlines)