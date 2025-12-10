MU opens Shanghai – Buenos Aires route

SHANGHAI, 11 December 2025: China Eastern Airlines (MU) inaugurated its new Shanghai–Auckland–Buenos Aires route last week, with full fifth-freedom rights for passenger and cargo traffic.
The first flight from Shanghai to a major South American city carried 282 passengers. It opens a new “southbound corridor” across the Pacific and offers an alternative to traditional routes via Middle Eastern, European, or North American airlines.
The journey, which previously took 30 hours, is now reduced to roughly 25 hours. China Eastern Airlines operates the route with Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft.
Flight MU745 (Shanghai–Buenos Aires) will depart on Mondays and Thursdays, while MU746 will return on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Before departure, China Eastern Airlines hosted a brief inaugural ceremony at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, which featured Argentine-themed decor and commemorative gifts.
Beyond a new air corridor, the route links three continents under fifth-freedom rights. China Eastern Airlines can handle passenger and cargo transfers in Auckland without aircraft change, facilitating trade among China, New Zealand, and Argentina.
(Source: China Eastern Airlines)