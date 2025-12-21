NCL showcases 2027/2028 sailings

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line presents its 2027/28 Northern Hemisphere winter sailings, with 320 additional voyages focused on the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Mexican Riviera.

Photo credit: NCL. Norwegian Viva in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Sailing standouts

Two ships homeport in San Juan

Two of NCL’s newest ships will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering week-long voyages to the Southern Caribbean.

From 13 November 2027 through 22 April 2028, Norwegian Prima will feature Saturday turnarounds and seven-day itineraries calling at Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St Lucia; Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; and St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

Norwegian Viva will operate Sunday turnarounds from 14 November 2027 through 23 January 2028, with more south-bound seven-day voyages, including calls in Aruba and Curaçao.

Florida Homeports

With seven ships departing from homeports across Florida, guests can choose from a variety of itineraries sailing to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Many of these itineraries include a stop at NCL’s private destination in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

From Miami, the ‘Cruise Capital of the World’, Norwegian Joy will feature three and four-day Bahamas escapes between November 2027 and April 2028, while Norwegian Jewel presents a mix of 10 and 11-day voyages to the Southern Caribbean and Panama Canal from November 2027 through January 2028.

Departing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Norwegian Aqua will operate seven-day Western Caribbean cruises every Sunday from October 2027 through April 2028, visiting the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay.

November 2027 through March 2028, Norwegian Breakaway offers a mix of shorter four- and five-day Bahamas and Caribbean voyages, and Norwegian Epic sails seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries departing on Fridays.

On 19 November 2027, Norwegian Dawn will return to Jacksonville, Florida, and kick off her second season from JAXPORT. Through April 2028, the ship will sail four and five-day Bahamas itineraries calling at Freeport, Nassau, and Great Stirrup Cay.

(Source: NCL)