Tourism Malaysia appoints new Director General

PUTRAJAYA, 22 DECEMBER 2025: The Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) has appointed YBrs Encik Mohd Amirul Rizal bin Abdul Rahim as the new Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, effective 8 December 2025.

He replaces YBhg Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, who retired on 6 December 2025. The appointment was made by YB Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Mohd Amirul Rizal, Director General of Tourism Malaysia.

Mohd Amirul Rizal holds a Master’s Degree in Tourism Management from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM). He began his career with Tourism Malaysia in 2002 and has since held various portfolios in the country’s tourism marketing and promotion.

He previously served in the Research Division before assuming the positions of Director of Tourism Malaysia Terengganu State Office, and Director of Tourism Malaysia, Seoul, South Korea Overseas Office, in 2008.

He has also served in the Domestic Promotion and Events Division and the International Promotion Division (Asia & Africa), and most recently as Senior Director of the Advertising & Digital Division. In addition, he served as Head of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) Secretariat.

With 23 years of experience in tourism marketing and promotion, he is well-positioned to strengthen the country’s tourism industry and establish Malaysia as a leading global tourism destination ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)