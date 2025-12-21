DUBAI, UAE, 22 December 2025: Emirates curates the restorative sleep ritual in the sky with new loungewear, indulgent bed linen, and a thoughtful turndown service for First Class customers.

Further elevating the transition to relaxation, First Class customers are invited to enjoy premium drinks served in new cut-crystal glassware, relish moments of calm with the latest noise-cancelling headphones from Bowers and Wilkins, and unwind with an Emirates A380 Shower Spa experience enhanced by a new range of VOYA products.

Luxurious new loungewear for First Class customers

On select long-haul flights this month, Emirates First Class customers will be offered new loungewear, slippers, and eye masks, designed to deliver refined comfort and effortless elegance on board. Crafted from super-soft modal, the collection blends a sumptuous feel with breathability and lightweight ease. The premium fabric incorporates fully traceable botanic fibres sourced from sustainably grown beech trees, providing a temperature-regulating finish ideal for restful sleep. The two-piece loungewear set features a relaxed top-and-bottom silhouette, with a fluid drape that is both elegant and comfortable, whether for enjoying drinks at the A380 Onboard Lounge or for a serene sleep in Emirates’ fully enclosed First Class suites.

The women’s set is presented in soft blush pink and light grey, while the men’s design has a sophisticated two-tone grey palette. Matching slippers and eye masks complete the ensemble. Slippers feature a plush inner sole for added comfort, while the eye mask is lined with ultra-soft silk to promote uninterrupted rest.

Enhanced bed linen with 300-thread-count cotton

From 2026 onwards, Emirates is further elevating the First Class sleep experience by introducing premium 300-thread-count cotton bed linen, including pillows, duvet covers, and mattress covers. Soft to the touch and impeccably finished, the new bedding is the perfect accompaniment to the indulgent and private First Class suites. Each suite features a spacious seat that reclines from upright to lie-flat, with an automatic door for complete privacy.

Refined turndown service with luxury chocolate

Emirates’ First Class turndown service evokes the quiet elegance of a five-star hotel suite. The ritual includes a beautifully prepared bed with a duvet, a bespoke wellness card encouraging relaxation and sweet dreams, and a delicately placed BYREDO Chamomile Pillow Mist on the duvet fold. To complete the experience, a luxury chocolate is presented on the bed, featuring premium chocolatiers such as Valrhona, Canonica, Coco Jalila, and Neuhaus.

New VOYA collection in the Emirates A380 Shower Spa

The iconic Emirates A380 Shower Spa has been refreshed with newly designed display units, thoughtfully styled to complement the colour palettes of retrofitted aircraft. Featuring a refined, speckled-stone aesthetic, each hand-finished piece is unique in tone and texture, reinforcing the wellness-led ambience.

To accompany the refreshed displays, Emirates continues its partnership with luxury Irish skincare brand VOYA, introducing two new fragrance collections. The two ranges include Tranquillity, scented with calming lavender and eucalyptus, and Revitalise, featuring uplifting honeysuckle and neroli, and include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body moisturiser, and face wash. A coconut-and-jasmine soap, along with a pump hand wash and hand cream, completes the shower spa experience. Individual hand creams are also presented in the First and Business Class washrooms.

Elegant nightcaps served in crystal-cut glassware.

New crystal-cut glassware has been introduced to complement Emirates’ existing First Class dining collection. Elegant and refined, the glassware is used to present select spirits, premium cocktails, mocktails and iced coffees, including the newly introduced iced café latte and iced Americano. Completing the collection, a new brandy balloon glass will be introduced to present Emirates’ exclusive Hennessy Paradis Cognac and Tesseron brandy.

Immersive sound with next-generation Bowers & Wilkins headphones

In early 2026, Emirates will introduce the latest-generation Bowers & Wilkins First Class headphones, the E2, custom-tuned exclusively for Emirates’ First Class suites. Designed to deliver exceptional clarity, comfort, and immersion, the E2 model offers enhanced active noise cancellation and a more natural sonic profile for long-haul listening. The new E2 model delivers up to 27% better noise reduction, smoother sound, and improved isolation. The headphones are ergonomically optimised for extended wear and seamlessly integrate with Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system. Customers can also explore a curated Bowers & Wilkins playlist onboard, selected by the brand’s sound engineers to showcase the headphones’ exceptional audio performance. For moments when communication with Emirates cabin crew is needed, activating voice transparency mode with a button press allows ambient sound to pass through before returning the listener to complete serenity.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates).