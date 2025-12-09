BANGKOK 10 December 2025: WorldHotels, part of BWH Hotels, announces the launch of its exclusive 2026 Osechi Ryori collection from Hotel Metropolitan Tokyo Ikebukuro, a member of WorldHotels Distinctive Collection.

This annual New Year tradition, deeply rooted in Japanese culture, features beautifully presented dishes symbolising prosperity, longevity and good fortune.

Located beside Ikebukuro Station, one of Tokyo’s bustling transport hubs, Hotel Metropolitan Tokyo Ikebukuro is a popular choice for both local and international travellers.

For this festive season, the hotel offers an elevated Osechi experience featuring a blend of Japanese, Western, and Chinese flavours, ideal for families, couples, and returning Japanese expatriates who wish to celebrate the New Year with authenticity and convenience.

Guests can choose from one, two, or three layers, each representing a different culinary tradition. These limited-edition sets are available for home delivery or in-store pickup and are designed for those who wish to enjoy a premium New Year’s feast without the preparation.

Three distinctive culinary layers

Western Cuisine (100 sets): Crafted by Executive Chef Akira Kobayashi, the Western layer features luxurious ingredients such as Black Wagyu Roast Beef, Foie Gras with Caramelised Apple, Abalone and Octopus with Caviar, and smoked seafood specials.

Japanese Cuisine “HANAMUSASHI” (110 sets): Led by Chef Koichi Honbutsu, this traditional Washoku tier includes New Year favourites such as Yellowtail Saikyo-Yaki, Chestnut Kinton, Red and White Kamaboko, Black Beans, and seasonal delicacies that represent luck and celebration.

Chinese Cuisine “KEI-LIN” (100 sets): Prepared by Chinese Head Chef Masanori Midorikawa, guests can enjoy indulgent dishes such as Sweet and Spicy Lobster Tail, Steamed Ezo Abalone with Ginger Sauce, XO Clam Stir-Fry, and aromatic braised meats.

Reservations and key information

Reservations period: Closes 22 December 2025

Delivery: 30–31 December (specific time cannot be chosen)

Pickup: 1F Cake & Bakery (Hotel Metropolitan Tokyo Ikebukuro)

Delivery Area: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama

Pricing: 1 Layer: ¥16,000 | 2 Layers: ¥31,000 | 3 Layers: ¥46,000

Member Prices are available for JR Hotel Members and Metropolitan Wedding Members.

Note: Limited quantities available; advance reservations recommended.

Hotel Metropolitan Tokyo Ikebukuro remains committed to sharing Japan’s festive culture with international guests through exceptional dining, warm hospitality and memorable seasonal experiences.

