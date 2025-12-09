KUCHING, 10 December 2025: Sarawak Delta Geopark cleared all the hurdles to achieve UNESCO Global Geopark acceptance at the council’s meeting last September and now awaits the ‘Final Endorsement’ by the UNESCO Executive Board in May 2026 to formally welcome it into the ranks of the prestigious global geopark community.

This achievement is the result of a long-term effort that began in 2009, with a serious push starting in 2019. This will make it the first UNESCO Global Geopark in Sarawak and only the third in Malaysia (after Langkawi and Kinabalu).

Photo credit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

Tourism and connectivity initiatives

Sarawak is leveraging the Geopark’s status to drive regional tourism, highlighted by the launch of new Geopark Tourism Packages tagged The Sarawak Delta Geopark Packages Vol 2, in November. It delivers an expanded collection of 42 new thematic itineraries curated by 13 local tour operators, showcasing the Geopark’s geological, cultural, adventure, and biodiversity attractions.

It also coincides with the planned introduction of the Sarawak-owned airline, AirBorneo (taking over from MASWings), which plans to launch services initially with turboprop aircraft and upgrade to jet operations in July 2026.

Sarawak’s state government is exploring direct international routes, including a proposed service to Jeju Island in South Korea (which is also a UNESCO Global Geopark). This move aims to create a symbolic link in tourism between the two UNESCO-recognised geological destinations.

Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026)

The launch of the new Geopark packages is a key component of Sarawak’s strategy to position itself as a premier destination for sustainable and cultural tourism ahead of the national Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

In addition, the formal endorsement of UNESCO Global Geopark status in May 2026, the launch of a Sarawak-branded airline, and the new, comprehensive tourism packages will showcase Borneo Island to a broader international audience.

The Sarawak Delta Geopark is a significant region recognised for its unique blend of geological, biological, and cultural heritage, spanning over 3,100 square kilometres across Kuching, Bau, and Padawan districts.

Surreal atmosphere with limestone features at Wind Cave. Source: sarawakforestry.com.

Featured Geopark destinations

Here are the main attractions and themes you can expect in the Volume 2 packages. The packages are centred around the three main areas of the Geopark: Kuching, Bau, and Padawan.

Thematic itinerary highlights

The 42 packages fall under broad themes designed to appeal to different types of travellers, emphasising authenticity, sustainability, and storytelling.

1. Geological wonders and adventure

These packages focus on the physical landscape, rock formations, and adrenaline-fueled activities.

Ancient rock formations and fossil sites: Guided trails to areas showcasing ancient schists, serpentinites, and other geological features that tell the story of the Earth’s history in the region.

Cave Exploration: Tours focus on the Wind and Fairy Caves, including their unique ecosystems (biosites) and geological structure.

River adventures: Kayaking, rafting, and boating excursions, such as the Semadang River Kayak experience.

2. Culture and community immersion

These itineraries focus on engaging with the diverse indigenous communities and historical sites.

Longhouse Stays: Authentic experiences at places like Annah Rais Homestay to learn about the traditional customs, cuisine, and daily life of the Bidayuh community.

Living museum visits: Deep-dive tours of the Sarawak Cultural Village to witness traditional longhouses, cultural performances, and hands-on activities like weaving.

Historical city tours: Exploring Kuching’s colonial history (White Rajahs era) and heritage landmarks like Fort Margherita and the Old Court House, connecting them to the Geopark’s role as an ancient trading hub.

Gastronomy tours: Packages that specifically highlight the region’s distinctive, local, and flavour-packed gastronomy, often tied to village-level cooking.

3. Biodiversity and ecotourism

Focusing on the delta’s rich flora, fauna, and conservation efforts.

Wildlife encounters: Visits to the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre to see orangutans and other wildlife.

Birdwatching: Specialised tours to the Selabat Mudflats and coastal areas for viewing migratory shorebirds.

Mangrove and delta cruises: Evening tours to spot wildlife, particularly fireflies in the mangrove ecosystems, showcasing the biodiversity of the delta.

The Sarawak Delta Geopark Packages Vol 2 offers a more profound and transformative journey, reinforcing Sarawak’s reputation as a world-class, responsible travel destination in anticipation of its full UNESCO Global Geopark recognition in 2026.

How to book Geopark tour packages?

Contact Sarawak’s tour operators

The packages were developed by members of the Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies (ASIA). It is highly recommended to contact established local tour operators in Kuching, Sarawak, and ask specifically for the “Sarawak Delta Geopark Package Volume 2”.

https://sarawakinbound.com/.

Check official tourism websites

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB): Search their official website or travel sections for updated tour packages and promotional materials.

Sarawak Tourism Board.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia Sarawak. Launch of the Sarawak Delta Geopark Packages Vol 2, featuring 42 thematic itineraries presented by 13 tour operators in Sarawak.

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board and additional reporting)