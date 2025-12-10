Qantas revives Gold Coast – Auckland flights

SYDNEY, 11 December 2025: Qantas confirms the return of international flying from the Gold Coast, with direct flights to Auckland on sale now and set for take-off in June 2026.

The new route will mark the first time Qantas international services have operated from the Gold Coast in almost five years, adding more than 52,000 seats annually across the Tasman and boosting tourism in both directions.

Photo credit: Qantas. Flights to Auckland from Australia’s Gold Coast are back in the 2026 timetable.

Starting from 16 June 2026*, Qantas will operate three flights per week year-round from the Gold Coast to Auckland, connecting Queensland’s tourism capital with New Zealand and providing customers with enhanced connectivity across the Tasman.

Qantas will be the only airline offering business class on the route between the two cities, providing both leisure and business travellers with a premium option on the popular trans-Tasman route.

More connections to Apia (Samoa) with flights via Auckland

Qantas has also announced the launch of flights from Sydney to Apia (Samoa) via Auckland*, providing Australian travellers with additional options to reach the Pacific through Auckland. Operating on alternate days to the airline’s direct Brisbane–Samoa flights, the new service creates near-daily Qantas connectivity between Australia and Samoa.

New Auckland Lounge

Coinciding with the route announcement, Qantas is preparing to open its new International Lounge at Auckland Airport on 17 December. The footprint of the new lounge is 60% larger than the previous space, providing capacity for more than 370 customers across dedicated zones for dining, relaxing and working.

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace commented on route expansion, saying: “It marks a massive milestone for the Gold Coast with Qantas international services returning after almost five years. There’s been real demand for a premium option to Auckland, and we’re the only airline offering business class on this route.

“Our new Auckland to Samoa service launching the same day gives Sydney and Brisbane travellers near-daily Qantas connectivity to the Pacific, strengthening our trans-Tasman and Pacific network.”

Key information

The new route will operate year-round on a Boeing 737 aircraft, three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Gold Coast (OOL) to Auckland (AKL) will operate as QF209, scheduled to depart at 1305 and arrive in Auckland at 1810.

The inaugural flight will depart on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, with one-way economy fares starting at AUD$364.

Passengers will be able to connect with Jetstar services from Auckland to domestic destinations across New Zealand, including Christchurch (CHC), Wellington (WLG), Queenstown (ZQN), and Dunedin (DUD).

(Source: Qantas)