Tripadvisor spotlights winter travel options

SINGAPORE, 26 November 2025: Tripadvisor, a leading travel guidance platform, has released its annual Winter Travel Index, revealing robust winter travel demand — 60% of travellers are planning trips, and 45% indicating they’re travelling more this winter than last year.

The comprehensive report shows a diverse mix of cold urban destinations and warm-weather escapes leading winter travel preferences.

Most travellers (83%) are organising one to two trips this season, with more than half (54%) committing to extended stays of five nights or more.

However, cost remains the primary consideration for travellers planning winter trips this season. Yet, despite economic uncertainties, they continue to show strong confidence in their plans and maintain optimistic spending expectations, with more than half of travellers (52%) planning to spend more this year.

The data reveals a split in winter destination preferences, with travellers seeking both cold urban experiences and warm-weather beach escapes.

Globally, major cold-weather cities like New York City and London rank among the top destinations alongside warm-weather favourites like Cancun, Mexico and Bangkok, Thailand.

Travellers are prioritising itineraries full of activities and experiences, with 93% agreeing that experiences are an essential part of their travel budget and 84% prioritising planned activities during trips.

Cultural sightseeing emerges as the dominant travel preference at 38%, followed by nature sightseeing (37%), shopping (31%) and road trips (28%).

Popular destinations for international travellers:

London, UK

Bangkok, Thailand

Cancun, Mexico

Paris, France

International growth leaders:

Prague, Czech Republic

Shanghai, China

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Winter experience trends and activities

Activities and experiences remain central to winter travel planning, with 93% agreeing that experiences are an essential part of their travel budget and 84% prioritising planned activities during trips.

Generational travel behaviours

Age significantly influences travel patterns and priorities. Gen Z and Millennials show greater enthusiasm for activities, with 47% of Gen Z and 48% of Millennials prioritising activities while travelling, compared to 40% of Gen X and 32% of baby boomers. Younger travellers also plan more ambitious itineraries, with nearly one-third visiting three or more cities during their biggest winter trip.

Travel motivations vary by generation, with relaxation more critical to boomers (51%) and Gen X (51%) than Gen Z (37%). Conversely, meeting new people appeals to 24% of Gen Z travellers, compared with only 11% of boomers, highlighting different social priorities across age groups.

Holiday Season Impact

Seasonal factors drive 86% of winter travel decisions, with distinct regional preferences. The emphasis on family connections and cultural experiences reflects unique winter holiday traditions, with travellers increasingly prioritising meaningful connections and memory-making with loved ones during the season.

Methodology

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data from an online survey of over 6,123 consumers, conducted in partnership with Morning Consult, was conducted between 22 and 29 September 2025 across six countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, India, and France.

(Source: Tripadvisor)