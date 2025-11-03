Vietjet flies to Manila

HO CHI MINH CITY, 4 November 2025: To celebrate the launch of its first-ever route to the Philippines, set to commence on 22 November, Vietjet is offering a seven-day promotion on the new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

From 4 to 10 November 2025, Vietjet will offer zero-cost tickets (you pay just the taxes and fees). The deal also includes an additional 20kg of free checked baggage for passengers who buy Eco tickets on the Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route via the airline’s website and mobile app. The promotion is valid for flights from 22 November 2025 to 31 March 2026.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietjet rolls out perks on its new route SGN-MNL.

Vietjet’s Ho Chi Minh City – Manila route launches on 22 November, with five flights weekly departing HCMC on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The airline deploys an A321 with 213 seats in a single-class configuration.

Flight schedule

VJ858 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2305 and arrives in Manila (MNL) at 0250, plus a day.

VJ859 departs Manila (MNL) at 0345 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0530.

(Source: Vietjet)